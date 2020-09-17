World-first Level 4 fully autonomous vehicle parking system rolled-out on Human Horizons’ HiPhi X.

Human Horizons Founder and CEO, Ding Lei noted, "Human Horizons leverages technology to enhance the driving experience and efficiency while prioritizing user safety for our projects. With this in mind, we seek to promote autonomous driving and launch V2X technology ready for mass-market application."

The newly developed AVP delivers an advanced Level 4 autonomous driving experience based on the integration of vehicle and road-integrated technologies. Fixed sensory equipment such as lasers, radar and communications devices in parking areas can identify and track vehicle and obstacle positions, send this information via 5G to the vehicle and guide it to a safe parking space. Drivers will be able to exit their car anywhere in the parking area and leave the car to park itself autonomously. Upon returning, drivers will be able to summon the vehicle to their current location using a mobile app and drive away.

The integrated system of AVP can overcome the challenges autonomous vehicles face at underground parking lots with no GPS signal, blind spots and tight turning circles. This makes HiPhi X the industry leader in this area.

Equipped with this technology, the HiPhi X will debut at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show, becoming the world's first mass-produced smart electric vehicle to achieve Level 4 fully autonomous parking.

Aside from the AVP system, the newly-launched autopilot system of HiPhi X also puts user safety at the forefront of development. The system employs the same principles as aircraft safety design, using a dual-redundancy system meaning backup components ensure the reliability of the system even in the case of single-component malfunction. This system can start, stop, turn and drive the vehicle within a 0-130km/h speed range. This allows drivers to take their foot, hands, eyes and attention away from the road and is achieved by 24 sensors placed throughout the car (including smart front view and surround-view cameras, millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic radar, driver status detection DMS cameras and more). This together with high-precision mapping technology allows HiPhi X to achieve Level 4 autonomous parking making it the first production model to achieve this in China.

In 2019, as part of its strategic blueprint of the Smart Vehicle, Smart Road and Smart City ecosystem, Human Horizons established the world's first smart-road capable of V2X driving in Yancheng, Jiangsu province. The team also launched a 5G vehicle-road-city integration demonstration project in Shanghai's Zhangjiang Artificial Intelligence Park. With the launch of AVP and its application on parking lots and highways, Human Horizons' vision of connected, autonomous and smart mobility is one step closer.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV product with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable plant-based leathers and recyclable materials which are more sustainable.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is committed to innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will further redefine human mobility.

