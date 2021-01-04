World Finance offers in-depth and high-quality journalism on a huge variety of topics in its eagerly anticipated Winter 2021 issue, released today

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cover story of this 226 page issue features the impressive Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, formerly of Virgin Money, who founded Snoop in 2020. And her start-up leads us into a feature length piece of investigative journalism from Emily Cashen on open banking and fintech.

The use of physical cash has been decreasing for many years now – and a global pandemic with enforced shutdowns hastened that trend. Laura French explores whether we are now ready to embrace a cashless world.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Alex Katsomitros explores the potential impact of a set of proposals from the OECD that would completely reform corporation tax, put together after continued concerns over inequality and the need for a post-pandemic economic recovery.

Meanwhile, with governments the whole world over providing loans and financial aid packages to levels never previously seen before, Selwyn Parker discusses what happens next as we potentially venture into a sea of debt.

Additionally, Richard Willsher looks at how the forex markets navigated a pandemic by seamlessly shifting operations to a WFH environment thanks to the rise of e-platforms and online tools.

Topics also covered in the winter edition of World Finance include cryptocurrencies, corporate art, shipbuilding, Zoom's breakthrough year, quantum computing and recession success stories.

To read about all of this and more, pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

