"World Expo for Plastics": Düsseldorf Becomes the Hub of the Global Plastics Industry

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 8 October 2025, the global plastics and rubber industry will turn its attention to Düsseldorf as K 2025, the world's leading trade fair for the sector, opens its doors. Held every three years, the event attracts over 200,000 visitors from around 160 countries for eight days of innovation, business, and political dialogue. Executives, start-ups, NGOs, and government representatives regard the fair as a barometer for the current state and future direction of the global plastics economy.

Circular Economy Despite Times of Crisis

High energy costs, volatile raw material prices, and geopolitical tensions are currently placing significant strain on the European plastics industry. Still, K 2025 exhibitors will present innovations advancing the shift toward a circular economy, such as new recycling technologies, AI-driven production systems, and high-performance plastics made from bio-based materials.

"K is like a World Expo for plastics," says Dr. Christine Bunte from Plastics Europe Deutschland, the association of plastics manufacturers. "It showcases the evolution of the European plastics industry and its growing importance for major sectors like packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and construction. Our goal is to shift away from fossil resources toward a climate-neutral circular economy, and K 2025 will highlight many examples of how this transformation can be achieved."

Special Exhibition: Plastics Shape the Future

The special exhibition "Plastics Shape the Future", curated by Plastics Europe Deutschland and Trade Fair Düsseldorf, showcases a dynamic seven-day program covering innovation, competitiveness, policy frameworks and regulation, new technologies and trends, climate action, and the fight against microplastics. Formats range from science slams and start-up pitches to the "Women in Plastics" networking event, expert talks, panel discussions, keynote speeches, and guided tours.

See full press release: https://plasticseurope.org/de/2025/06/16/world-expo-for-plastics-duesseldorf-becomes-the-center-of-the-global-plastics-industry/

- Picture is available at AP -