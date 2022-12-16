World Cup 2022 is the warmest championship in the XXI century, according to Meteum

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics from Meteum , an AI-based weather forecast technology, prepared a weather forecast for the World Cup final. The decisive match will be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on December 18. Meteum has also studied meteorological data and showed the weather at all final matches since 1930.

"The sky during the final match will be cloudless; the air temperature will be around +21°C, and the wind speed will be 5–6 m/s with gusts up to 8 m/s. By the way, at the 21st-century championships with similar weather (+20–22 ° and clear), the Argentina national team played five matches, winning four of them, and the French team had three matches and two victories." – Alexander Ganshin, CEO of Meteum

The World Cup in Qatar is the warmest championship of the 21st century – the average temperature at the games has been +25°C, considering the forecast for the final and the match for third place. However, the hottest of the studied matches took place in Russia in 2018: on June 28 in Volgograd, during the game between Japan and Poland, the temperature exceeded +34°.

Among the championships of the 21st century, the World Cup 2010 in South Africa turned out to be the coldest. The average temperature was about +14°C. At the same tournament in Johannesburg, the coldest match occurred on June 15. Football players from Brazil and the DPRK had to play at + 3 °.

The lowest temperature in the history of the finals (+12 °) was recorded on July 4, 1954, in Bern, Switzerland. On that day, the German team beat the Hungarian team with a score of 3:2. The highest temperature (+30°) was in Madrid, Spain, on July 11, 1982, when the German team lost to the Italian team 3:1.

The most cloudless World Cup (89% of all matches) also happened in South Africa. And the most precipitation tournament was in Japan and South Korea; almost a third of all games were raining.

Meteum – is based on AI and machine learning technologie, analyzes five different weather forecasts — four global and one of its own which the company gets with the help of the meteorological service. AI algorithms take into account the error history on these predictions and create the most optimal combination across these options.

