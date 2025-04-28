World cultures and innovations converge in 34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The fair offers 2,000 activities with 1,400 exhibitors from 96 countries, spotlighting Caribbean culture as Guest of Honour, Ibn Sina as Focus Personality, and 'One Thousand and One Nights' as Book of the World.

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, has launched its activities, offering a platform for cultures and innovations of the world to converge, interact, and explore new horizons of knowledge.

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre Stand at the ADIBF 2025

Continuing until 5 May 2025 under the theme 'Knowledge Illuminates Our Community', the fair brings 1,400 exhibitors from 96 countries, offering a comprehensive programme of 2,000 activities that cater to all community members, while spotlighting Caribbean culture as Guest of Honour, in recognition of its intellectual distinction and impact on global culture.

Moreover, ADIBF 2025 celebrates Ibn Sina as its Focus Personality, marking the 1,000-year anniversary of his book The Canon of Medicine, and highlighting his legacy as one of the scientists that contributed most to humanity's advancement. It also features One Thousand and One Nights as Book of the World, underlining its timeless, cross-cultural, and enduring influence.

The fair welcomes 20 countries participating for the first time. It also introduces the 'On the Path of Knowledge' initiative, honours pioneers of Arab publishing, and welcomes prominent writers, thinkers, publishers, and content creators from the Arab region and the world to present various activities under five themes: Society, Fantasy, Sustainability, Arab Sciences, and Artificial Intelligence & Innovation. The exhibition also hosts the Poetry Majlis, which celebrates diverse poetic experiences with prominent poets, authors, and experts for 10 days.

Additionally, ADIBF 2025 hosts the third season of Podcast from Abu Dhabi, presenting high-quality content that discusses the evolving literary scene, while launching its inaugural 'Digitising Creativity' conference, which explores where AI and art intersect and how emerging technologies affect content creation.

Visitors can enjoy arts, entertainment, photography, and the World's Cuisine experience, while children and youth can join workshops that blend learning and fun, with scientific and creative activities that develop their skills and strengthen their connection to their cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the Under the Ghaf's Shade experience offers readings from selected books, followed by book signings with guest authors, whereas the Business Lounge connects publishers and content creators to encourage collaboration in the industry.

Furthermore, the ADIBF Professional Programme offers a platform for supporting the publishing and creative industries, embracing the latest trends including AI and digital technologies. Meanwhile, the Digital Square offers activities and initiatives aimed at developing the publishing sector.

The ADIBF will launch initiatives to promote reading and creativity, and support the Arabic language, in line with the UAE and Abu Dhabi's vision to nurture emerging literary talent, enrich the Arabic library, and build a community of avid readers, capable of producing Arabic content for the digital era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674943/ADIBF_2025.jpg