World Cement Consumption Rises by 2.8% in 2019

The Global Cement Report 13th Edition has been published by Tradeship Publications

DORKING, England, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following two years of modest decline, world cement consumption is estimated to have expanded by 2.8 per cent to 4.08bnt in 2019, according to The Global Cement ReportTM, 13th Edition.

The rise in demand is largely accounted for by the expansion of the Chinese cement market in 2019, which reached an estimated 2.28bnt, up 4.9 per cent on the year before, and representing 56 per cent of global consumption.

Excluding China, world cement consumption is estimated to have remained flat at 1.81bnt, rising by just 0.3 per cent, year-on-year.

Growth in the world's second-largest market, India, was weaker than expected at three per cent in 2019, but this reflected a strong base of comparison from the previous year, when annual growth exceeded 15 per cent.

In the US, demand is estimated to have expanded by 2.1 per cent in 2019, pushing overall consumption back over the 100Mt mark for the first time since 2007, which marked the starting point of the market's collapse during the Great Recession.

By region, the highest growth rates were recorded in sub-Saharan Africa at 5-6 per cent, although the combined region represents just 101Mt of cement consumption – equal to the entire US. On a per capita basis, sub-Saharan African countries have some of the lowest consumption levels worldwide. As a region, per capita cement consumption is just 91kg, compared to the global average of 521kg, reflecting both the huge potential of the region in the future, but also the low level of development at present.

With over 170 country profiles, fully updated statistics and an online times-series database, the report is widely acknowledged as the leading statistical reference for the worldwide cement sector. The Global Cement ReportTM, 13th Edition is out now and available to purchase.

Report Overview and Contents

Fully revised with new data covering the 2008-20F period, this 372-page report provides cement consumption and production figures, import and export statistics, as well as recent pricing information and new plant projects – all in the well-known country-by-country format.

World Overview

Commentary with key charts and tables:

World cement consumption, production, capacity utilisation and trading levels (2010-2020F) Regional shares in global cement consumption, 2018E Major cement consuming nations (2016-20F) Production capacity of major cement producers, 2018 Leading cement and clinker export nations, 2016-18 Leading cement and clinker import nations, 2016-18

Company Profiles

LafargeHolcim HeidelbergCement Cemex Anhui Conch UltraTech Cement Votorantim Cimentos Dangote Cement

Country Profiles

Commentary on cement consumption and construction activity, production and new capacity, trade of cement and clinker, prices, and industry outlook

Statistics (2008-20F): consumption (Mt), production (Mt), exports (Mt), imports (Mt), capacity (Mta), per capita cement consumption (kg)

Countries covered in report:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Caribbean, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Congo – Democratic Republic, Congo – Republic, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, France, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Réunion, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Contact

Thomas Armstrong

The Global Cement ReportTM, 13th Edition

Tradeship Publications Ltd, UK

Email: info@CemNet.com

Related Links: http://www.CemNet.com/GCR13

SOURCE Tradeship Publications