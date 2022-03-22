World Blockchain Summit - Dubai is powered by one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges - Bybit

One of the names associated with WBS Dubai 2022 is Bybit , the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining, and staking products, an NFT marketplace as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world. With offerings for traders of all skill levels and a knowledge centre, Bybit Learn, the intuitive trading platform strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.

Among the world's elite speakers in the panel discussion will be Igneus Terrenus, Head of Communications at Bybit. He will share his insights on the transformative power of blockchain innovations, the transition to mass adoption of crypto, and Bybit's mission in an increasingly crypto-friendly world.

"It is our pleasure to support WBS here in the UAE, at a time when everyone in the region can feel the charge in the crypto space. Bybit is dedicated to backing meaningful innovations that empower their users and exploring use cases for blockchain technologies across verticals, and the summit brings together the best thinkers and makers that the industry has to offer," said Igneus Terrenus.

Mithun Shetty, CEO Trescon commented, "Bybit's core ethos is to support the next level of innovation, talent, and technology development. This is perfectly aligned with our vision to exist at the forefront of technological innovation." "We appreciate the support of Bybit, and all the great work we will be able to do because of this partnership," he added.

