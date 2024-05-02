WorkPride 2024 to celebrate myGwork's 10th anniversary with free allyship course for first 500 sign-ups

LONDON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myGwork, the largest global LGBTQ+ business platform, will offer complimentary access to its award-winning allyship course to the first 500 sign-ups to this year's WorkPride Conference.

myGwork's annual virtual five-day global WorkPride Conference returns on 19 June 2024.

WorkPride, from 17-21 June 2024, will once again unite thousands of virtual attendees worldwide enabling them to exchange insights and strategies for fostering inclusive workplaces that honour all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions. Like last year, the week-long event will provide LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, allies, and employers the opportunity to advance workplace diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives thanks to 60 panels and workshops, delivered by over 250 experts.

Training and awareness initiatives are crucial for creating bias-free inclusive workplaces, which is why myGwork is proud to extend complimentary access to its award-winning allyship course from the myGwork Academy to the first 500 sign-ups for WorkPride 2024. Launched last year, the myGwork Academy offers practical and relevant training and education to help create inclusive environments for all.

This year's event will also commemorate myGwork's 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, myGwork has been at the forefront of empowering and accelerating LGBTQ+ inclusion within workplaces. The upcoming five-day WorkPride conference not only celebrates this milestone but also serves as a pivotal moment for myGwork's co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert to unveil their vision for the next decade. They will reveal their new plan aimed at eradicating workplace discrimination and ensuring that everyone can work authentically and advance in their careers.

Some of myGwork's key celebratory milestones over the last decade include recent investments exceeding £3 million, leading to a doubling of the global team to around 40 employees and international expansion. Additionally, the platform launched its award-winning myGwork Academy, offering practical and innovative DEI training to support workplace inclusion efforts. Other notable achievements include:

Empowering and accelerating LGBTQ+ inclusion for more than 350 corporate partners, including FTSE 100 companies, assisting them in attracting and retaining LGBTQ+ talent while enhancing their employer brand visibility.

Receiving an impressive average of over 230,000 job applications per month, demonstrating the tangible impact of the platform in connecting talent with inclusive opportunities.

Garnering a global readership exceeding 2 million and fostering an engaged professional networking community of over half a million members, comprising LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, and allies.

Spearheading initiatives such as WorkPride, a flagship five-day global conference held during Pride month, and WorkFair, the largest virtual careers fair connecting LGBTQ+ graduates and students with inclusive employers.

Hosting regular monthly panels addressing key DE&I topics and careers-related workshops, drawing hundreds of attendees each month and fostering dialogue and learning around topical workplace and community issues for the LGBTQ+ community.

Earning nominations for prestigious accolades such as the upcoming National Diversity Awards 2024, alongside securing multiple awards in the tech and DEI space over the past decade, highlighting myGwork's dedication to workplace inclusion and tech innovation.

"As we celebrate a decade of myGwork, we are immensely proud of the strides we have made in advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion within workplaces globally. Our journey has been marked by profound moments of progress and meaningful collaborations thanks to our corporate and community partners, all of which have contributed to creating environments where authenticity is celebrated and diversity thrives," stated myGwork's co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert. "As we embark on the next chapter, our commitment to creating discrimination-free workplaces remains unwavering. Together, we will continue to champion inclusivity, empower allies, and pave the way for a future where everyone can work with pride, regardless of how they identify."

Once again, myGwork's WorkPride conference promises to be a dynamic platform for dialogue, learning, and collaboration. "Join us as we celebrate a decade of myGwork's impact and collectively chart the course for the next era of LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace," added Adrien and Pierre Gaubert.

This year's event is sponsored by long-standing corporate partners such as Booking.com and RS Group. Commenting on their support for myGwork as WorkPride's headline sponsor, Booking.com stated: "Booking.com wholeheartedly supports myGwork because fostering inclusivity means embracing all facets of diversity. By standing with myGwork, we affirm our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to bring their authentic selves to the table."

RS Group also returns this year as a proud Day sponsor of WorkPride. "RS Group are proud to support WorkPride 2024 in collaboration with myGwork. We proactively work to ensure we build an inclusive organisation where our current and future people can bring their true self to work each day and thrive. Our partnership with myGwork ensures that we not only attract new and diverse talent but also that they help us learn, grow and evolve to be the best we can be," shared RS Group's Jessica Chu. "As the Group Head of Diversity and Inclusion I was excited to commence working with myGwork at RS Group as I knew it would be a great partnership that would help us attract talent, and mature in our thinking in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. That was five years ago, and each and every year has been a success."

In fact, Chu has been involved with myGwork since its inception in 2014: "Personally, I have known the co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert for 10 years. I must have been one of the first few to join myGwork, so it is exciting to see that over a decade has passed and they are still thriving, growing and sharing their brilliance with all of us. Congratulations on your 10th year anniversary myGwork!"

For more information about WorkPride and register, click here .

About myGwork

myGwork is the largest talent platform and professional network for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It empowers the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events, e-learning/training, news and much more.

myGwork 's co-founders and twin brothers Adrien and Pierre Gaubert have won many accolades in the diversity and inclusion space since setting up the platform. They have been honoured as 2023's inspirational role models in the Global Diversity List , and featured in the UK's Top 50 inclusion champions in the 2022/23 Diversity Power List. They also won the Attitude Young LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur of the Year Award and named as one of the Top 100 Global LGBT+ OUTstanding Executives . myGwork has won many awards too. Most recently myGwork scooped the 2023 Award for the D&I Tech Initiative category , and the co-founders, as well as the Bank of London's 2022 Rainbow Honours . It was also shortlisted for the 2023 European Diversity Awards and The 2022 Digital Leaders Impact Awards celebrating UK tech for good. Additionally, the company has been listed in the Top 5 Startups with Pride by Geek Times and won the Diva Magazine Award of Corporate Allies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403562/WorkPride_2024.jpg