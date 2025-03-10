Workout Clothes Market to Reach $344.4 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in health consciousness, fitness participation, athleisure adoption, and disposable income have driven the global workout clothes market. Advancements in fabric technology, demand for moisture-wicking and sustainable materials, celebrity endorsements, and e-commerce expansion further contribute to market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Workout Clothes Market by Product Type (Tops, Bottoms, and Others), End User (Men, Women, and Others), Material Type (Polyester, Nylon, Spandex, Cotton, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Sporting Goods Retailers, Departmental Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, The global workout clothes industry was valued at $181.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $344.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in health consciousness and fitness participation have driven the global workout clothes market, as more individuals engage in exercise routines, sports, and outdoor activities. The rising popularity of athleisure, where workout clothes are worn for both fitness and casual purposes, has expanded the market further than traditional workout wear. Higher disposable income has allowed consumers to invest in high-quality, durable, and stylish workout clothes. Advancements in fabric technology, including moisture-wicking, antibacterial, and breathable materials, enhance performance and comfort, further influencing purchasing decisions. Sustainability concerns are also shaping the preferences of individuals, leading to increased demand for eco-friendly and recycled materials. Celebrity endorsements, influencer marketing, and brand collaborations contribute to consumer engagement and brand loyalty. Moreover, the expansion of e-commerce platforms has improved accessibility, as it offers a wide range of products and customization options globally. Growing interest in performance-enhancing features, such as compression and temperature regulation, further supports the market growth.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $181.3 billion Market Size in 2035 $344.4 billion CAGR 5.6 % No. of Pages in Report 480 Segments covered Product Type, End User, Material Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers • Rise in health consciousness and active lifestyles • Increase in female participation in sports and fitness activities • Advancements in fabric technology Opportunities • Growth in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly workout clothes • Growth in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales Restraints • Counterfeit products impact brand reputation • Change in consumer preferences and short product life cycles

The tops segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By product type, the tops segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the workout clothes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. High demand for T-shirts, tank tops, and sweatshirts designed for various fitness activities has contributed to strong sales of tops. Consumers prefer moisture-wicking, breathable, and lightweight fabrics that provide comfort during workouts. The increasing popularity of athleisure has further driven market growth, as many consumers opt for stylish and functional tops for both exercise and casual wear. Moreover, rising participation in sports, gym workouts, and outdoor activities has fueled the need for performance-enhancing tops. Advancements in fabric technology, including odor control and sweat-resistant materials, have further attracted consumers. Moreover, the growth of online shopping and brand collaborations with athletes and influencers have increased product visibility, ensuring continued dominance of the tops segment in the global workout clothes market.

The men segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By end user, the men segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the workout clothes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Strong preference for gym workouts, weight training, and high-intensity sports has driven demand for durable and functional workout clothes, including moisture-wicking t-shirts, compression wear, and performance shorts. Higher engagement in professional and recreational sports further supports the need for specialized workout clothes designed for flexibility and endurance. Growing interest in muscle recovery has led to increased adoption of compression gear, which improves circulation and reduces fatigue. Athleisure trends have further influenced purchasing decisions, as many men prefer gym clothing for both fitness and casual wear. In addition, expanding product lines featuring sweat-resistant, odor-control, and stretchable fabrics is anticipated to attract male consumers in the coming years.

The polyester segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By material type, the polyester segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the workout clothes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. High durability, moisture-wicking properties, and quick-drying features have made polyester a preferred choice for workout clothes. The ability to retain shape and withstand frequent washing without losing strength further increases demand for polyester-based t-shirts, leggings, shorts, and compression wear. Polyester blends offer stretchability and breathability, making them suitable for high-intensity workouts and outdoor activities. Advancements in fabric technology, including odor resistance and UV protection, have improved the performance of polyester workout clothes. The affordability of polyester compared to natural fibers has also contributed to its widespread use across different consumer segments. Moreover, many brands have incorporated recycled polyester to meet growing sustainability concerns, further strengthening the demand for eco-friendly workout clothes made from polyester.

The sporting goods retailers segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By distribution channel, the sporting goods retailers segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the workout clothes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Wide product availability, expert recommendations, and access to premium and performance-driven workout clothes contribute to the strong presence of sporting goods retailers. Consumers prefer in-store purchases to evaluate fabric quality, fit, and comfort before buying, especially for specialized workout clothes such as compression wear and high-performance gear. Exclusive brand collaborations, loyalty programs, and seasonal discounts attract a steady customer base. Many retailers offer personalized fittings and advanced product displays, improving the shopping experience. Sporting goods retailers also stock a variety of price ranges, catering to both professional athletes and individuals focused on regular fitness routines. Expanding retail chains and investments in omnichannel strategies, including online ordering with in-store pickup, further drives the growth of this segment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the workout clothes market with the largest share during the forecast period. High participation in fitness activities across cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto drives strong demand for workout clothes. Gym culture, marathon events, and outdoor sports, such as hiking and cycling, have led to increased sales of performance-oriented workout clothes. Established brands such as Nike, Under Armour, and Lululemon, have played a key role in shaping the market by the introduction of innovative fabric technologies, including moisture-wicking and compression wear. Strong retail infrastructure, with major sporting goods chains such as Dick's Sporting Goods and Foot Locker, ensures wide accessibility thus driving market expansion. Furthermore, growing interest in sustainable fashion has driven brands to launch eco-friendly collections, fueling market growth in North America.

Leading Market Players: -

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Puma SE

VF Corporation

ASICS Corporation

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Gymshark Ltd.

Gap Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the workout clothes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

