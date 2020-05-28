WorkJam Launches Next-Generation Health Check Analysis Tool, Advancing the Safety of Frontline Workforces

Industry-leading digital workplace platform introduces new tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among frontline employees and their customers

MONTREAL, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam , the leading digital workplace solutions provider for organizations with frontline employees, today announced the release of its new, next-generation health check analysis tool, enabling employers to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among frontline employees and their customers while complying with local laws and regulations.

As businesses around the world prepare to reopen physical stores, the onus is on employers to ensure reboarded staff feel safe returning to their workplace. Adding another layer of complexity to the situation, companies must comply with local laws and regulations, which vary by country, state, and city. To create this safe and compliant work environment, employers must have the right technology and strategy in place to minimize the risk of exposure to frontline employees and customers.

With WorkJam's health check analysis tool, employers prompt associates and leaders of frontline teams to complete a recurring mandatory health check survey on their mobile devices, which must be completed in order to clock in to a shift. The survey includes a variety of questions selected by the employer to ensure associates are healthy to work. The tool also triggers notifications and tasks to managers based on specific answers within a survey. Using this survey and scheduling data, businesses can minimize the spread of COVID-19 and alert staff who may have come into contact with an employee reporting symptoms — allowing them to be leaders in keeping their employees, clients, and shoppers safe.

"Now more than ever, frontline staff are looking to their employers for guidance and protection," says Paul Wyatt, Vice President of Product Management at WorkJam. "The employers that are able to provide a high level of leadership and assurance to their staff will come out of this crisis with healthy, engaged, and loyal employees. As an extension of WorkJam's long-standing value of improving the livelihoods of frontline employees, we're proud to support our customers with the technology needed to create safe work environments now and in the future."

WorkJam's health check analysis tool allows for real-time documentation and validation attestation, further reducing legal liability for businesses navigating the challenges of reopening in the current climate. The tool can also be applied to cases outside of the current pandemic, verifying that every employee is alert and healthy to clock in to a shift.

To learn more about WorkJam, please visit: https://www.workjam.com/

About WorkJam

The WorkJam Digital Workplace unleashes the potential of your enterprise workforce through agile scheduling, transformative communication, experiential learning, and tailored recognition. Available in over 28 languages & deployed in over 35 countries, WorkJam increases sales conversion & CSAT, drives down labor costs, lowers absenteeism and attrition rates, improves compliance, and improves the customer experience through a more skilled, motivated, and engaged workforce. For employees, WorkJam delivers more opportunity & control over their schedule, providing work-life balance, as well as the tools to develop skills, improve business acumen, and maximize their earnings to advance their economic well-being. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/

