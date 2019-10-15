Workfront Acquires Strategic Goals Management Startup Atiim

Connecting Company and Individual Goals, Work Management, and Key Results on a Single Enterprise Platform for the First Time

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront®, the first modern work management application platform for enterprises, has acquired Atiim, a pioneer in enterprise goal management software. By adding the new goal management capabilities, Workfront will enable enterprises to manage organizational and individual goals, work, and key results on a single platform for the first time. The acquisition is complete, effective immediately.

Building on Atiim's leadership in strategic goals management, the company will release a new Workfront Goals product in early 2020.

Workfront Goals

Workfront Goals is designed to help organizations solve the essential challenge of large enterprises: aligning people and teams to effectively and efficiently achieve company objectives. With one platform to set goals, track goals, manage work, track progress, and measure results, the new capabilities will:

Help executives motivate, align, and empower people to do their best work by providing one place to set and communicate clear company and team direction across complex hierarchies

Provide leaders with tools to prioritize and manage work that is closely aligned with company objectives

Support all team members with clear context and information to align personal goals and understand how and why their work matters for company objectives

Track individual and cross-functional work in progress and automatically update goals with real-time results

"People do their best work when they know their role, have clear goals, and understand how the work they are doing supports company objectives," said Steven ZoBell , chief product and technology officer at Workfront. "With the addition of Workfront Goals, we are bringing a breakthrough in modern work management by providing the key capabilities that enterprises need to align people and their work to strategic goals and objectives, ultimately driving powerful business results."

About Workfront

Workfront is the modern work management application platform, helping people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and reduce cost, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront can help your team thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

Contact: Shelbi Gomez

shelbigomez@workfront.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/170565/workfront_inc_logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.workfront.com



SOURCE Workfront