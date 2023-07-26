WorkForce Software Named Workforce Management Industry Champion in Info-Tech's 2023 Workforce Management Emotional Footprint Market Report

Recognized by Current Customers for Enabling Dramatic Productivity Improvements and Being the Most Trustworthy Provider on the Market

LIVONIA, Mich., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WorkForce Software - the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions - announced it is proud to be named a top-ranking champion in the Workforce Management Emotional Footprint Report for the enterprise market by SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group. The industry report highlights WorkForce Software's achievements in delivering high quality, trustworthy solutions, and an excellent user experience to its global customers. The report is based on data from 100 percent verified user reviews and provides an independent analysis of customer satisfaction.

WorkForce Software and its WorkForce Suite platform received top ratings in the customer-verified Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) rankings. The company achieved Champion status, scoring +79 NEF. The NEF is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings from customers across multiple areas of service including negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The Info-Tech Software Reviews is recognized as an industry leader in rating solution providers by analyzing overall user sentiment toward solution providers and their product, from the software user's point of view.

"Being a top leader in the Workforce Management Emotional Footprint report highlights the positive experiences customers are having with our company as their global solution provider," said Sandra Moran, Chief Customer Experience and Marketing Officer at WorkForce Software. "We care deeply about our customers' success, from their first interactions with our sales team to on-going assistance from our support and customer success groups. We thank our users for ranking us as a champion, and we will continue to work to innovate our solutions and to increase the value they receive from our modern workforce management solutions."

WorkForce Software placed in the number one position in ten of the important vendor capabilities categories. WorkForce Software received Champion ranking for being 'fair, caring and trustworthy', being the most 'respectful' vendor, and having the highest 'integrity'. Its WorkForce Suite employee experience (EX) platform is ranked highest for its ability to 'enable productivity' and for being the most 'reliable' and 'security protecting' workforce management product on the enterprise market.

To learn more about WorkForce Software click here and to read Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews Workforce Management Emotional Footprint for the Enterprise Market Report click here . To see WorkForce Software's latest industry recognitions and learn about the driving force behind their solution innovation and why they are a value leader, star partner provider, and standout employer, visit this interactive experience.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

WorkForce Software's solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/ .

Media Contact

Lisa Hajra

WorkForce Software

lhajra@workforcesoftware.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657297/Workforce_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE WorkForce Software