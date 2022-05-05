WorkForce Software Honored as Gold STEVIE® Award Winner In 2022 American Business Awards® for Innovation of the Year - Business Products Industries

WorkForce Software earns the highest STEVIE® Gold award for its modern workforce management platform, WorkForce Suite, which delivers innovative capabilities and rapid time to value to its customers around the world.

LIVONIA, Mich., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software is proud to be named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Innovation of the Year - Business Products Industries category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

"We are honored to win the Gold STEVIE Award for our innovative workforce management and smart communication platform, WorkForce Suite, which we designed to facilitate meaningful, in-the-moment interactions between managers and their employees, wherever they are working in the world," said Sandra Moran Chief Marketing Officer at WorkForce Software. "With over 2.7 billion global deskless workers contemplating their next career move, it is imperative that companies invest in these workers and provide them with the modern technology they desire. All employees want to contribute to the success of the business they are a part of, and modern workforce technology can make that possible."

WorkForce Software and its WorkForce Suite were recently recognized by industry analyst groups with distinguished honors including: WorkForce Software earning the #1 leadership position in Nucleus Research's 2022 Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix; WorkForce Software was named a Gold Winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year Best in Biz Awards 2021 for the Company's innovative and modern workforce management and employee experience platform; WorkForce Software was a Winner in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards and received top honors for product innovation and value realized by its customers with its modern workforce management and integrated employee experience platform in the 'Best Advance in Emerging Workforce Management' category; WorkForce Software was also recognized by Ventana Research as Exemplary Value Index Leader in six categories for creating the best customer experience and delivering the best return on investment to its global customers; and WorkForce Software also earned Top Leader Placement in Info Tech's Software Reviews Workforce Management – Enterprise Data Quadrant Report 2021 , the Company's end-users' evaluations and feedback earned them the #1 leader position for Best Workforce Management – Enterprise (WFM) recognizing their innovative capabilities and modern workforce management product features.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Learn more about WorkForce Software's award winning WorkForce Suite and see how their customers across industries are levering WorkForce Employee Experience to engage with all their employees and retain their valuable staff. Download the free "Make Every Moment Matter" guide and read how to improve employee experience for the modern workforce.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs, delivering a breakthrough employee experience – no matter how unique your pay rules, labor regulations, schedules, and employee self-service needs are. Enterprise grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software removes the noise from a managers' busy day, protects your organization from compliance risks, provides leadership with strategic business insights, and delivers real employee engagement at the time and place work happens. Whether your employees are global, unionized, full-time, part-time, mobile, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit WorkForceSoftware.com.

