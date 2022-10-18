WorkForce Software Exhibits at Gartner® ReimagineHR Conference to Showcase Modern WorkForce Management Solutions for Global Employers

WorkForce Software and Global manufacturing leader, Shaw Industries, discuss their HR digital transformation journey and how modernizing their workforce management system delivered a win for the business and the global employees

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces that it will co-present with Shaw Industries at the upcoming Gartner ReimagineHR Conference October 24-26, 2022. The session titled, "WorkForce Software: The Journey to Deliver a Modern Workforce Management Solution at Shaw Industries" is scheduled Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11:45 ET. Guy Brassard, VP and CIO at Shaw Industries, and Mike Morini, CEO at WorkForce Software, are set to lead the session. Attendees will hear how, after a pause at the outset of the pandemic, Shaw Industries seized the opportunity to accelerate their digital transformation journey. With improved outcomes for customers and associates as their focus, attendees will learn how Shaw Industries brought IT, Operations and HR leaders together in support of its Digitize the Enterprise imperative. Shaw Industries will share how they assessed their workforce needs, identified opportunities for improvement, and executed a global vision for workforce management. The session will examine how Shaw Industries successfully aligned operating and policy inconsistencies and multiple legacy systems to implement a global standard for 120 locations and delivered their current foundation which they rely on today for continuous labor optimization and improved employee experience.

"We're excited to join Shaw Industries at Gartner ReimagineHR to share their incredible digital transformation journey, especially at this pivotal time with such dramatic changes to the way people work," says Mike Morini, CEO at WorkForce Software. "Our customers, many of the world's largest employers, are proving first-hand that investing in the success of their entire workforce, especially the deskless front-line workers, delivers an immediate and impressive positive impact to their bottom line and makes their business more resilient and able to respond to continuous change."

In a second session, WorkForce Software's gathering titled "Employee Experience: IT, HR and Operations Unite to Drive Desired Business Outcomes" is hosted on Tuesday, October 25 at 6:05pm ET in the Theater 1 Exhibit Showcase area. WorkForce Software's CMO, Sandra Moran, will be discussing practical ideas on how to contend with the unknown economic climate, challenges in acquiring and retaining qualified talent, and the importance of enabling their deskless workers who are often outside the scope of digital transformation initiatives. Plus, attendees will explore the findings of the latest research study which reveals new information on how employees feel their organizations are meeting their employees' expectations.

"As support for continuous change and labor shortages continue to dominate the agenda of most organizations, HR leaders must find new ways to meet the challenges of today's workplace and the demands of their deskless employees," said Sandra Moran, CMO of WorkForce Software. "Join us at Gartner ReimagineHR as we have open and productive discussions around the importance of investing in the experience of the millions of deskless and remote employees – those who are an essential part of driving performance at the world's most successful organizations."

