WorkForce Software Earns Top Leader Placement in Info Tech's Software Reviews Workforce Management - Enterprise Data Quadrant Report 2021 for Fourth Consecutive Year

WorkForce Software's end-users' evaluation and feedback earn the company the #1 leader position for Best Workforce Management - Enterprise (WFM) recognizing their innovative capabilities and modern workforce management product features

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions WorkForce Software announces its WorkForce Suite was named the leading vendor solution in the latest Workforce Management (WFM) - Enterprise Data Quadrant Report 2021 from Info Tech's Software Reviews. Info Tech's Data Quadrant Report provides a comprehensive evaluation of popular products in the workforce management - enterprise market with WorkForce Software leading all other solutions in the report and also winning a Data Quadrant Gold Medal in the WFM Awards category.

The data in this comprehensive report is collected by Info Tech from real end users, verified for accuracy, analyzed, and visualized in easy-to-understand charts and graphs. Each product is compared and contrasted with all other products in the category to create a holistic, unbiased view of the workforce management software landscape. WFM helps organizations manage and optimize the productivity of its employees with capabilities such as forecasting labor requirements, managing staff scheduling, tracking time and attendance, and more.

"Being the #1 leader in the Workforce Management Enterprise Data Quadrant for the 4th consecutive year shows how committed our global employees are to continually innovating and delivering the best workforce management solutions and the highest service to our customers," said Mike Morini CEO of WorkForce Software. "Our customers' success is our top priority and this report from Software Reviews has special meaning to us because the users of our software provided their candid feedback, earning WorkForce Software the #1 top position above all other WFM solutions."

WorkForce Software's WorkForce Suite received first place for 'Likeliness to Recommend' ahead of all seven other workforce management vendor solutions that were evaluated. WorkForce Software also placed in the number one position in nine important vendor capabilities categories, including the best Business Value Created, Quality of Features, Usability and Intuitiveness, Ease of Data Integration, Vendor Support, Ease of Administration, Ease of Customization, Ability and Quality of Training and Ease of Implementation. Additionally, WorkForce Software was named "Top Product" as the leading first place vendor for several product feature categories, including Absence Management, Attendance Management and Policies, Labor Costing and Splitting, Staffing, Time Capture Physical, Workforce Scheduling, Rate Policies, Shift Management, Time Capture Virtual, and WorkForce Planning and Forecasting.

"It's never been more important to create truly meaningful connections between employees and their employers – especially at a time that global employers are experiencing significant labor shortages. We are leveraging consumer-grade technology and real-time data to create dynamic interactions between mangers and their teams, facilitate communications and enable the flexibility that matters most to employees and the success of the business," continues Morini. "WorkForce Software is the fastest growing workforce management software company because companies realize the time is now to transform their WFM systems with the most modern workforce management software capabilities, employee experiences and communications to create moments that matter to attract and retain talent."

Software Reviews' WFM Category Awards are distributed annually to recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their customers and end-users. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, which are awarded using a proprietary, transparent methodology based on a composite satisfaction score averaging four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend. To learn more about WorkForce Software click here and to read Info Tech's Software Reviews Workforce Management - Enterprise Data Quadrant Report and Gold Medal Awards Nov 2021 click here.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657297/Workforce_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE WorkForce Software