WorkForce Software CMO Sandra Moran Joins Women in Technology Panel at Ascend 2022 Oracle's User Conference to Discuss the Value of Empowering Employees in the Workplace

WorkForce Software and Oracle HCM customer, City of Roseville, will present how their solution leverages advanced analytics to achieve a step change in operating results by enabling better employee experience and engagement, streamlining workflows, automating payroll processes, and navigating complex compliance regulations

LIVONIA, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, is proud to announce that their Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Moran, is a Women in Technology panelist at the upcoming Ascend 2022 Oracle User Conference on June 12-15, 2022 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Moran's panel session on Monday, June 13 at 12:30 p.m. PDT will address the value of diversity in technology and the barriers to increasing representation of women in technology roles who still only make up about 25% of the technology workforce in the US.

Ascend 2022 brings together the Oracle user community, both in person and virtually, at this annual event which includes users of Oracle's Human Capital Management (HCM) solution users, IT professionals and expert resources. This year's event is presented by the Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG) and Oracle HCM Users Group (OHUG), joining two of Oracle's largest, most vibrant user groups at a time when there has never been more pressure on human resource professionals. Together, attendees can share experiences and plans to support the rapidly evolving future of work and the opportunities that lie ahead for organizations and their employees. Attendees will share frank discussions, practical tips, and valuable insights on how to improve decision making, project planning and business operations.

WorkForce Software and Oracle HCM customer, City of Roseville, will co-present a session titled, "Workforce Management Transformation: City of Roseville, California's Journey to Oracle HCM & The WorkForce Software Suite" and is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14 at 11:15 a.m. PDT. Kristi Corral, Assistant Finance Director for City of Roseville, and Kevin Haus, Vice President, Global Alliances at WorkForce Software, will lead the interactive session. Corral will take attendees through City of Roseville's digital transformation journey and share how they transitioned from a legacy HR system to a modern workforce management platform with Oracle HCM and The WorkForce Suite. Learn details on how their team adopted a solution to automate payroll processes, support policies, maintain labor and union compliance, streamline complicated workflows and save the city labor processing costs.

"We are excited to join Oracle HCM software users and HR leaders at Ascend and lead discussions around very real HR challenges organizations are urgently working to address. To fill open roles and upskill global teams, more companies will have to address employee engagement, retention and new benefits and flexibility options to get women, and women of color, back into the workplace and begin the journey to a modern approach to work that will connect all workers and corporate staff, no matter where they are located in the world," says Sandra Moran, CMO at WorkForce Software. "The future of work looks very different than the last 20 years, and through massive technological advances in workforce management cloud-based applications, companies can embrace this future and retain, empower and engage their valuable and diverse employees who are all a critical part of their success."

Connect with WorkForce Software at Kiosk #203 during the Ascend event in Las Vegas and schedule a demo, either in person or virtually, here or visit https://www2.workforcesoftware.com/Oracle-Ascend-WorkForce-Suite-Demonstration.

To learn more about Ascend or about the value of modern workforce management, visit https://www.workforcesoftware.com/guide/modern-workforce-management/.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

