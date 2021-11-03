WorkForce Software Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Moran, Named One of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021

The Software Report Award Recognizes Women Who Have Served as Role Models for the Next Generation of Leaders Seeking to Enter and Succeed in the Tech Sector

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces its Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Moran, was named to The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021 list by The Software Report. These women leaders were chosen based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities, career track record, and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry. Hundreds of nominees were reviewed with substantive feedback from peers and colleagues and this, combined with additional internal research, supported the selection process.

The Software Report's 2021 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS awardees have made a definitive and lasting impact on their organizations, from spearheading cloud adoption pushes to espousing diversity in the workplace to driving overall company growth. The COVID-19 era has compelled many businesses to accelerate their adoption and rollout of cloud-based software solutions, and these women have enabled their companies to meet the challenge presented by this surge in demand. Since joining WorkForce Software in February, Sandra has been instrumental in propelling the company's innovations forward and in supporting a strong culture and environment for other women at the company.

"We are so proud of Sandra, and the global team of marketing professionals she inspires and leads, who are dedicated to creating the link between the business challenges our customers and prospects face and the new solutions available to them to digitally transform to meet the changing needs of their businesses and their employees," says Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "Under Sandra's leadership and marketing prowess, our team is better equipped to connect with global customers and prospects to help companies solve their workforce engagement challenges through the most modern workforce management SaaS technology."

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Click here to see the full list of this year's Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS awardees.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657297/Workforce_Software_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.workforcesoftware.com/



SOURCE WorkForce Software