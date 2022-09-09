Workflow efficiencies take center stage in the new and refreshed Amagi CLOUDPORT

The enhanced version of the industry-leading playout solutions offers a bevy of features that simplifies programming and streamlines workflows for broadcast and CTV-led FAST

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced the upgraded version of its broadcast-grade channel playout platform, Amagi CLOUDPORT.

Amagi CLOUDPORT delivers comprehensive workflow functionality from media ingest, to scheduling, to playout, providing greater value to your content while reducing the complexity of managing it. As a high-performance solution, Amagi CLOUDPORT offers HD and UHD video quality, captions support, advanced graphics, low latency, and ad placement with a choice of redundancy levels to make sure your channels never go down.

With easy scheduling of content in playlists and seamless control of playout to one or more channels, Amagi CLOUDPORT can deliver programming on either broadcast or streaming channels, with different content and ads sent to different platforms.

The latest improvements include an enhanced user interface for more efficient operations by a single user. A number of playlist additions including editing layout, viewing of past/current/future items, search and replace of assets, search filters, playlist versioning, show and break management, and missing asset identification make programming simpler and faster.

The other new capabilities such as the setting of placeholders for assets and graphics within the Amagi CLOUDPORT media library, and notifications for missing video, audio, captions, and secondaries, add to the streamlining of playout workflows.

"The futuristic world of CTV-led Free Ad-supported Streaming TV awaits, and Amagi CLOUDPORT is your golden ticket! By intuitively and efficiently managing channel playout, Amagi CLOUDPORT optimizes investments and resources for broadcasters, allowing them to focus their efforts on creating compelling viewing experiences across the linear TV and OTT value chain," said Srinivasan KA, Co-Founder, Amagi.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Cinedigm, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, and Vice Media among others.

Amagi will be showcasing its innovative products at IBC2022 in Amsterdam . For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

