Workai Introduces "AI for Work", the AI-native Approach to Employee Experience

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workai, a leader in digital workplace solutions, announces a new standard for the future of work with the introduction of "AI for Work" - a strategic shift that places artificial intelligence at the core of the digital employee experience.

AI for Work - See how AI transforms employee experience and internal communications across companies of all sizes and industries. Workai Buddy, personal AI assistant for every employee

This transformation reshapes how modern organizations approach internal communication, knowledge sharing, learning, and everyday tasks within AI-first work revolution. By embedding AI into the heart of its platform, Workai introduces intelligent capabilities that assist employees daily - not by replacing them, but by simplifying routines, accelerating access to knowledge, and reducing friction across the employee journey.

Workai Intelligence: an AI layer across the entire employee experience platform

At the core of Workai Intelligence is an enterprise-grade AI layer that enhances workflows and brings intelligent support to employees at every level - from headquarters to frontline and field teams:

Workai Buddy – personal AI assistant for every employee

– personal AI assistant for every employee AI Search – smart, context-aware answers to any question

– smart, context-aware answers to any question AI Insights – proactive, data-driven recommendations for managers

– proactive, data-driven recommendations for managers AI CMS – AI-powered content generation, transformation, and translation

– AI-powered content generation, transformation, and translation AI Discovery – summaries of updates, discussions, and meetings

– summaries of updates, discussions, and meetings AI Governance – automated detection and blocking of inappropriate content

– automated detection and blocking of inappropriate content AI for Enterprise – secure, scalable, customizable AI operating within the company's protected environment

For 10 years, Workai has helped innovative organizations connect, engage, train, and empower their employees. The next step is AI that is not another tool people need to learn, but a natural companion supporting every employee in their work.

"AI for Work is about giving employees the space to work more effectively and creatively. We are shifting the focus from manual content management, time-consuming search, and routine administration to an AI operating layer."

– Łukasz Skłodowski CEO & cofounder of Workai

Workai, a complete employee experience platform for modern communication, empowers employees with personalized digital experiences that drive productivity and connection. With modules such as Intranet, Knowledge, Connections, Mobile, Forms, Spaces, Learning, and Analytics, Workai helps organizations - from finance and healthcare to energy, retail, and government - keep their people informed, engaged, and aligned.

Workai combines AI with enterprise-grade security, scalability and the consumer-grade simplicity people expect. With seamless integrations, AI, and analytics, Workai enables companies to deliver employee experiences that are intuitive, measurable, and built to scale.

Learn more: www.workai.com/ai-for-work.

