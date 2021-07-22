Work-tech market on the rise - Darwinbox hires ex-Salesforce and ex-Oracle executive to meet the demand in SEA

Amidst this growing demand for HR-tech solutions, Asia's fastest growing HR technology platform, Darwinbox announces the appointment of Juancho Jerusalem to their Executive Leadership team. He joins them as Vice President and Head of APJ Expansion, leading the company's penetration in ASEAN, AN/Z and Japan. With key responsibilities including customer success across the company's base of HRMS users, growth and expansion across APJ, and culture creation for attracting best talent and partners, Juancho's addition to the Darwinbox team is critical to the company's growth vision for this year.

Juancho comes to Darwinbox with a distinguished career at Salesforce as Regional Vice President where he spent close to 5 years managing the Marketing Cloud business across ASEAN and Greater China Regions. Most recently, he led the charge for Salesforce's Digital 360 business in Thailand and Philippines where both countries delivered immense revenue growth. Prior to this, he handled roles of varying complexity and difficulty at MNCs like Oracle and Citrix across APAC for over 17 years.

Speaking about the HR Tech market and his movement to Darwinbox, Juancho said, "Asia is unique where internet and mobile adoptions are twice as fast compared to the rest of the globe. Enter the pandemic, this has pushed the workforce to re-think how they engage and forced them to be more creative and resilient. However, current HRTech providers have become inefficient, outdated and costly to maintain. HRTech should not be hard to use particularly in a work-from-anywhere world. It shouldn't be any different from the day-to-day mobile apps we use like Instagram, Spotify and Facebook. This is where Darwinbox comes in. It's simple, it's effective, it's for every employee who has a handheld device."

Juancho was born and bred in Manila, before moving to Sydney for 11 years and now resides in Singapore.

"We are excited to work with Juancho and learn from his expertise in leading SaaS applications at Oracle and Salesforce, while growing their customer experience business. As we gear up to scale 3X this year, he will be leading the expansion of our teams and customer base in the country," said Jayant Paleti, Co-Founder, Darwinbox.

Darwinbox is a leading provider of cloud-based Human Resources Management Software (HRMS) 'From Asia, for the world'. Several leading companies like JG Summit Group, Zalora, Zilingo, EM services, Tokopedia, SBS Transit, SPI Global, Indorama, Kopi Kenangan, Alodokter, Funding Societies and global brands like Nivea, Tokio, Puma, Axa, WeWork in the region have digitized their HR with Darwinbox.

