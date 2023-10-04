Wool Month Officially Launches October 2023

'KEEP WARM WITH WOOL'

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stories of the people, brands and retailers championing wool will be celebrated right across the UK throughout October as the Campaign for Wool launches its annual Wool Month initiative. Encouraging consumers to "Keep warm with Wool", the Campaign for Wool's key aim is to draw attention to some of the newest products, companies and innovations that can positively contribute to the future health of our planet and reducing the amount of man-made fibres going into landfill and the ocean.

Having grown from humble beginnings in 2010 at the request of the Patron His Majesty King Charles III, the Campaign for Wool has grown in strength with Wool Month Supporter numbers exceeding over 200 across the fashion, interiors, textiles, farming and manufacturing sectors. Wool Week has since evolved into Wool Month, with various activities, product launches and events planned across the UK during October.

"We have all witnessed the stark and very visible effects of climate change over the last twelve months, affecting many businesses, communities, families and futures all across the world. The partnership between the earth's inhabitants and nature has reached a critical point. The Campaign for Wool's role in raising vital awareness, lobbying and advocating on behalf of this natural fibre and the amazing animals it comes from, has never been more important.

From regenerative farming, safeguarding agricultural land, protecting rare breeds, and keeping special regional artisanal skills alive, sheep wool is something we should all be championing. One of nature's true gifts, wool has a plethora of applications both in terms of what we wear, and how we furnish and insulate our homes. Increasingly new technologies are seeing innovative developments in everything from horticultural uses, packaging and acoustic products to marine aquaculture industry applications. Wool is one of the most natural fibres available to all of us and can take centre stage when it comes to the renewal of our eco systems," says Sir Nicholas Coleridge, Chairman of Campaign for Wool.

A selection of some of the companies supporting the 2023 Wool Month launch includes:

