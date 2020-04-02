Woohoo Games: Cyberpunk Wars & Racer Babes Unleashed on the RNG Game Market

LONDON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woohoo Games, whose client base boasts operators across a number of countries, are further expanding their portfolio of games with two new video slots as the demand for their offering continues to rise. Both Cyberpunk Wars and Racer Babes have genuine global appeal and can be placed in an array of different languages including; English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese and Indonesian.

The narrative behind the Cyberpunk Wars experience is an exploration of the back streets of the future with a gang of hi-tech rebels. Players must choose their sidekick carefully – their skills and street-smarts can really change the game.

Features: Random progressive Jackpot - players can win at the end of any game. Big Win animations and expanding wilds.

Racer Babes, on the other hand, takes the player on the ride of their life. The action is fast, furious, and packed with special features. Players who hit three bonus symbols on the reels unlock a bonus game. Select the right supercar and there is a chance to turbocharge the last bet up to 300x.

Features include: Bonus game when three bonus symbols appear, players can win up to 300x their bet, free Spins – 3 symbols trigger 10 free spins with all winnings doubled and expanding Wild feature awards free spins every time.

Woohoo Games, Head of Business Development, Ed Whittington comments: "As gamers ourselves we recognise that there is an increasing, and understandable, desire from operators and players alike to have a more sophisticated RNG experience. This is also reflected in the competitiveness of the market, and we are delighted with the early feedback from these two new offerings."

To try demo's of the new games, please visit www.woohoogames.com

About Woohoo:

Woohoo Games is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online casino industry. Hosted on Woohoo's own platform, these games are tailored to the widest possible range of devices, allowing operators in territories worldwide to maximise their revenues. Woohoo is privately owned, and the company boasts a host of skilled developers, designers and mathematicians as well as studio facilities in multiple countries. Its management team has over three decades worth of experience in the gaming industry. For more information, please contact marketing@woohoogames.com. For sales and commercial enquiries, please contact commercial@woohoogames.com

SOURCE Woohoo Games