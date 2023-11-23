VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOOFi, a decentralized trading protocol developed by WOO Network, has further expanded its support for Bitget Wallet (formerly BitKeep) by providing access to its platform via the Bitget Wallet browser extension. This move is designed to offer users a more streamlined, efficient, and versatile trading experience.

WOOFi Now Supports Bitget Wallet Connectivity

With this integration, users of Bitget Wallet can now seamlessly connect to the WOOFi platform via both their browser extension and mobile app, allowing them to perform cross-chain transactions, Layerzero-based cross-chain staking services, and various other features on WOOFi.

The WOOFi team commented: "Our ongoing mission is to make decentralized trading both accessible and user-focused. Partnering with Bitget Wallet is a significant step in realizing that objective."

Ranked among the top 15 by trading volume, WOOFi boasts an impressive active monthly userbase of over 650,000. This collaboration marks yet another milestone in the ongoing collaboration between WOOFi and Bitget Wallet. Bitget Wallet's built-in multi-chain DEX aggregator, Bitget Swap, had previously incorporated the WOOFi trading protocol across various chains, including Optimism, BNB Chain, and Linea.

About Bitget Wallet (Web3 trading wallet)

Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet stands as Asia's largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 trading wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading, DApp browsing, MPC Wallet and more.

With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, Solana, Base, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services.

In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet.

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading cross-chain DEX. It enables anyone to cross-chain swap any tokens between 8 major chains, earn single-sided yield, and share 80% of protocol revenue by staking the WOO token. As of November 2023, its suite of features will also include WOOFi Pro - a gasless perpetual futures trading platform with up to 20x leverage, accessible via any popular EVM chain.

