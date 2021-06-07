Wood Mackenzie announces inaugural Power & Renewables APAC Conference

Industry leaders to discuss climate change policies and net-zero impact on APAC markets

First public presentation of Wood Mackenzie Lens® Power

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Mackenzie invites registration for its inaugural Power & Renewables Asia Pacific (APAC) Conference on June 22-24.

As western economies and major corporations pledge carbon neutrality, the Asia Pacific region, the world's largest fossil fuel demand centre, must equally step up efforts to decarbonise.

Wood Mackenzie Asia Pacific Head of Power and Renewables, Alex Whitworth, said: "China, Japan and South Korea have all announced net-zero targets by 2050 and 2060. This virtual conference is an excellent platform to discuss expectations for climate change action in these key markets and set the way forward for industry players."

The virtual conference will feature streams dedicated to key markets including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and emerging Southeast Asia. The three-day event will also address topics on policies, next-generation technologies, and investment strategies that will help APAC markets navigate the energy transition.

Wood Mackenzie will also unveil Lens® Power - a game-changing data and analytics platform which will empower organisations to maximise investment opportunities in clean energy and be at the forefront of the energy transition.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts, and a top-tier speaker line-up, the virtual conference offers opportunities to connect with leading renewable developers and utilities. Delegates can also connect with transmission operators, national and energy regulatory bodies, investment entities, and technology providers.

Key external speakers include:

Riki Kojima , Executive Vice President and CFO, TEPCO Renewable Power ;

, Executive Vice President and CFO, ; Dr. Alex Wonhas, Chief System Design and Engineering Officer, AEMO ;

; Shinichi Kato , Country Director and President, Japan , RWE ;

, Country Director and President, , ; Miyuki Zeniya , Deputy Head of Global Sustainability, Dai-Ichi Life Insurance ;

, Deputy Head of Global Sustainability, ; Daniel Mallo , Managing Director – Head of Natural Resources and Infrastructure, Asia Pacific , Société Générale ;

, Managing Director – Head of Natural Resources and Infrastructure, , ; Sriram Madapura , Head of Onshore Renewable Power, Asia , Renewables and Energy Solutions, Shell ;

, Head of Onshore Renewable Power, , Renewables and Energy Solutions, ; Vinutha Hosur , Head of Strategy for APAC, BayWa r.e. ;

, Head of Strategy for APAC, ; Dr. Attilio Pigneri , CEO, H2U ;

, CEO, ; Shinichi Yasuda , Senior Vice President, Structured Finance, Development Bank of Japan ;

, Senior Vice President, Structured Finance, ; Tuna Kildis, General Manager, Head of Engineering, Vena Energy ;

; Toru Inoue , Vice President, Head of Structured Finance, Goldman Sachs.

About Wood Mackenzie:

Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business, is a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world's natural resources sector. We empower clients to make better strategic decisions, providing objective analysis and advice on assets, companies and markets. For more information, visit: www.woodmac.com or follow us on Twitter @WoodMackenzie.

