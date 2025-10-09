Wondershare to Attend GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Unlocking More Possibilities for Middle East Enterprises with AI Creative Software Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the Middle East's most dynamic digital economies, the UAE is rapidly advancing its vision to become a global AI leader by 2031, with Dubai at the forefront of this transformation. The country's AI market is projected to grow significantly, contributing an estimated 14% to the national GDP by 2030, driven by the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 and Dubai's ambitious D33 economic agenda. To accelerate this momentum, GITEX GLOBAL 2025 has been established as the Middle East's leading technology showcase, encompassing AI, cybersecurity, Web3, and other emerging technologies, while serving as a pivotal platform to demonstrate cutting-edge innovations, foster international collaboration, and advance digital transformation across industries.

Wondershare, a global leader in creative and productivity software, announced its participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2025.

Wondershare, a global leader in creative and productivity software, today announced its return to GITEX for the second consecutive year, underscoring its long-term commitment to the Middle East market. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13-17 at Booth CC1-10, the company will showcase its latest AI-powered solutions under the theme "More AI, More Possibilities," highlighting innovations designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and drive digital innovation across industries.

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Wondershare will present five flagship products:

Wondershare PDFelement – One-stop PDF solution powered by AI. Its latest version V12 will introduce brand-new AI features, including Smart Redact, Professional Translation, Admin Console, and more.





Wondershare EdrawMax – professional diagramming and visualization software offering 1500+ built-in templates and 26,000+ drawing symbols, supporting 210+ business diagram types.





Wondershare EdrawMind – a full-featured collaborative mind mapping and brainstorming tool.





ToMoviee AI – all-in-one AI creation platform integrating video, image, and audio creation, equipping users with authentic visuals and sound, with precision control including professional-grade camera movements.





Wondershare Filmora – leading video creativity software with advanced AI features boosting content generation and editing and over 2.3 million creative assets.

Visitors to the booth can expect live demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and expert consultations, gaining first-hand insights into how AI-powered solutions can transform video production, document management, and graphic design. Attendees will also be able to experience advanced video-generation capabilities, exploring how it streamlines the creative process from concept to final production. In addition, Wondershare will also showcase how its technologies scale seamlessly from startups to large enterprises, enabling organizations to optimize operations and improve efficiency.

"Middle East is one of the fastest-growing regions for digital adoption, and Dubai stands at the forefront of this momentum," said Rocky, Global Head of Government and Enterprise Business. "Through GITEX GLOBAL 2025, we aim to collaborate with local and regional partners to advance AI-driven innovation."

Wondershare's innovative AI-powered solutions have been widely adopted across key industries, including energy, finance, logistics, IT, aerospace, and education. Trusted by over 1 million innovative companies worldwide, these solutions demonstrate Wondershare's ability to empower organizations with scalable, intelligent tools that enhance productivity, optimize workflows, and accelerate digital transformation.

As the world's most established and iconic large-scale tech exhibition , GITEX GLOBAL 2025 will convene 6,500+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge innovations alongside 1,800+ startups and 1,200+ investors actively seeking the next breakthrough technologies.

About Wondershare:

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With a presence in over 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

