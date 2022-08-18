Wondershare Successfully Leveled Up Global Creators by Providing Everything They Need to Enter the $104.2 Billion Creator Economy

Wondershare, the global leader in creative software, launched the #LevelUpAndShare campaign to provide creative tools, inspirations and a community for creators to monetize their talents.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the content economy has been growing rapidly since 2020, Wondershare is dedicated to empowering more beginner and intermediate creators across the world to keep up with the crazy hot market. From May 20 to August 18, Wondershare rolled out the #LevelUpandShare campaign so creators can discover ideas, get tools, share creations, and earn prizes through creative challenges.

"With the rise of next-generation software platforms, the creative content potential is limitless," said Shaan Jahagirdar, the Chief Design Officer at Wondershare. "The best part is these new platforms can empower them to be independent and entrepreneurial."

A creative journey can be rocky from the start, especially when one is experiencing creative blocks. To help them make their first move, Wondershare launched the #LevelUpAndShare online challenge. While releasing creative prompts to inspire participants, the software company offered easy-to-use yet professional creative tools so creators at every skill level can effortlessly bring their imagination to life. These tools include the flagship video editor, Filmora; mobile video editors, FilmoraGo and Videap; the video stock library, Filmstock; the screen presenter, DemoCreator; the all-in-one video toolkit, Media.io and the animation video maker, Anireel.

From June 22 to 25, Wondershare attended VidCon, the global feast for digital creators, in Anaheim, California as one of the proud sponsors. The creative software company presented the WonderWorld booth and Wonder Lounge where ten thousand creators enjoyed fun-filled activities and tried out Wondershare's creative tools respectively. Additionally, creators who were looking for more opportunities to monetize their passion, joined Wondershare's Creator Recruitment Program.

"We hope the Creator Recruitment Program can be the starting point of every new creator's journey," Jahagirdar continued, "so that they can share inspirations and build confidence in the community."

To keep their passion burning, Wondershare continues to provide creators a platform to create content as VidCon came to an end. From June 30 to August 18, creators were encouraged to create a video that showed how they recharge with effects, transitions, elements and templates. Simply by sharing their video on social with the hashtag #LevelUpAndShare , they would be eligible for a chance to win prizes such as an iPhone 13. Since the launch, the brand has received over 150k engagements on social media, which has achieved 5 million impressions.

It is undeniable that video creation is the future of the digital age. If you are ready to take a leap, visit https://www.wondershare.com/ and stay tuned for the upcoming online campaign #BacktoSchoolCreation for a chance to create with Wondershare's creative tools.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

