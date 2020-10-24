Wonderful® Pistachios Celebrates Birth Of World's First Green Puppy Named 'Pistachio' By Giving Free Pistachios To Every Resident Of Its Italian Hometown; Owner Gets Lifetime Supply

News of Pistachio's birth quickly traveled across the globe, and while his coloring is temporary, green is known for luck and Mallocci views his birth as a beacon of hope during this difficult time. No stranger to pop culture moments, Wonderful Pistachios has worked with some of Hollywood's biggest names to promote Wonderful Pistachios over the years.

"We're excited about the attention and joy the new green puppy named Pistachio is bringing to the global pistachio family and to our team at Wonderful Pistachios," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "To echo Mr. Mallocci's sentiments, we could all use a little green hope and luck right about now, and while we wish Pistachio could join our team as a mascot, we'd like to express our excitement by gifting all of his 3,000 neighbors with Wonderful Pistachios."

Wonderful Pistachios are available in traditional in-shell and also easy-to-eat and no-mess Wonderful Pistachios No Shells, which also include Honey Roasted and Chili Roasted flavors.

