WOMEN'S TENNIS ASSOCIATION CELEBRATES GLOBAL STYLE AND CULTURE WITH ICONIC 2025 WTA FINALS PORTRAITS

Please find hi-res downloadable images HERE

(Photo Credit Yumna Al-Arashi/WTA)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the season-ending WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, women's tennis' biggest stars are highlighting how sport and style continue to fuel the game's global growth and cultural appeal – stepping into designer looks for the official WTA Finals player portraits released today by the WTA (Women's Tennis Association).

The elite eight singles players at the WTA Finals. From left to right: Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Madison Keys, Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff (PRNewsfoto/WTA) The Top 8 doubles teams pose with the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. From left to right: Hsieh Su-Wei & Jelena Ostapenko, Mirra Andreeva & Diana Shnaider, Timea Babos & Luisa Stefani, Jasmine Paolini & Sara Errani, Elise Mertens & Veronika Kudermetova, Taylor Townsend & Katerina Siniakova, Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe, Demi Schuurs & Asia Muhammad (PRNewsfoto/WTA)

In the pioneering spirit of the WTA, this year's portraits celebrate the power and individuality of the superstars shaping not only sport, but culture. The players wore outfits from a range of international designers, including Coco Gauff in custom Miu Miu, Jasmine Paolini in Brunello Cucinelli, Aryna Sabalenka in Alberta Ferretti, Iga Swiatek in bespoke Lurline (a Saudi Arabian brand founded by sisters Sarah and Siham Albinali), Taylor Townsend in Hervé Léger, Luisa Stefani in Altuzarra, and more (full player outfit details available HERE ).

"It was nice to see everyone dressed up in different fashions and styles, and it's always fun to get glammed up," said Gauff, the reigning WTA Finals singles champion. "We go all year, tournament to tournament, in sweats and workout gear. This was an opportunity to showcase our personalities and our style, and be showcased in a different light as a whole."

This year, the official portraits were captured by award-winning Yemeni-Egyptian-American artist Yumna Al-Arashi at Bab AlSaad, a cultural retreat in the historic district of Diriyah. SJS Studios (NYC) oversaw the creative direction and styling.

Each portrait showcases the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams, including:

Singles: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina Doubles: Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini, Taylor Townsend & Katerina Siniakova, Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe, Elise Mertens & Veronika Kudermetova, Diana Shnaider & Mirra Andreeva, Su-Wei Hsieh & Jelena Ostapenko, Timea Babos & Luisa Stefani, Asia Muhammad & Demi Schuurs

Over the next eight days, players will compete for $15.5 million in record prize money at the event with an undefeated singles champion earning an unprecedented $5.235 million, the biggest prize in the history of women's sport.

The victorious singles champion will lift the Billie Jean King Trophy with the Martina Navratilova Trophy going to the triumphant doubles team.

Play begins on Saturday, November 1 at the King Saud University Sports Arena and continues through Nov. 8.

ASSETS

Portraits HERE

Designer & Styling Details HERE

PRESS CONTACT

wta@ledecompany.com

ABOUT THE WTA

The WTA is the original game-changer for women's sport.

Founded in 1973 by the visionary Billie Jean King, the WTA was created to build equal opportunities for women in tennis, and we've been breaking boundaries ever since. Today we're the powerhouse of women's professional sports, uniting athletes in fearless competition and bringing people together through the love of tennis.

The Hologic WTA Tour shares the thrill of every serve, rally and match point with an audience of more one billion around the world. Players compete for PIF WTA ranking points in tournament arenas on six continents before the season hits its peak at the WTA Finals, where the best singles and doubles superstars battle to be crowned as year-end champions.

Our ambitions go well beyond the court. We are champions for our 1,600 incredible athletes and drivers of change through advocacy and action for women's health and empowerment across the globe.

Rally the world: wtatennis.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809773/WTA_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810337/WTA_Finals_Singles_KV.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810338/WTA_Finals_Doubles_with_Trophy_KV.jpg