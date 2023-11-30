Women's Health Market Size to Reach USD 130.9 billion 2031, at a 5.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Women are impacted by these health problems not just physically but also psychologically and emotionally.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global women's health market was estimated at a value of US$ 77.8 billion in 2021.It is anticipated to register a 5.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 130.9 billion by 2031.

Women have different biological issues than do males. Major biological problems that women may encounter include severe pregnancy difficulties, illnesses unique to female organs including the ovaries and breasts, and irregular menstruation. Women from the early adolescent to menopausal stages may experience irregular menstruation and UTIs.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=214

Women's Health Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017–2021 Size in 2022 US$ 77.8 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 130.9 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.5 % No. of Pages 180 Pages Segments covered Treatment Type, Disease Indication

Women are seeing an alarming rise in these health issues as a result of sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, irregular sleep patterns, physical inactivity, stress, and high blood pressure. The expansion of the women's health market is being driven by the increasing incidence of these issues.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Dieticians and other medical experts are now prescribing dietary supplements due to the rise in nutritional inadequacies among women.

The development of all-natural dietary supplements is probably going to change market dynamics.

Manufacturers are heavily investing in the creation of new products in the portfolio of natural supplements in accordance with the most recent trends in the women's health market in an effort to increase their market share.

Market Trends for Women's Health

Women are frequently deficient in iron, calcium, iodine, folate, vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B12. Infertility, inflammation, skin disorders, respiratory infections, and night blindness can all result from these deficits. The market is expanding due to an increase in demand for calcium and iron supplements.

To assist women in overcoming nutritional inadequacies, companies are releasing a range of dietary supplements. These nutritional supplements consist of calcium, probiotics, vitamin D, multivitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids.

The incorporation of natural sources into these supplements is increasing customer interest in these goods. Herbal supplements are becoming more and more popular among women who want to avoid the negative effects of synthetic supplements.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=214

Global Market for Women's Health: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the women's health market throughout the region. These are:

North America is expected to have a leading share of the industry. Women's health is receiving more attention as a result of the rising incidence of breast cancer among local women.

is expected to have a leading share of the industry. Women's health is receiving more attention as a result of the rising incidence of breast cancer among local women. The value of the women's health sector in North America is anticipated to rise in the next few years due to a rise in women's knowledge of cancer care. To reduce the number of female cancer cases, both public and commercial organizations in the area are making large investments in medication research. It is anticipated that an increase in government awareness efforts would increase North America's share of the women's health sector.

Global Women's Health Market: Key Players

Companies are moving forward strategically in the women's health industry in order to increase sales. Innovation in goods and therapies for a range of women's health challenges is fueled by strong research and development investments. Partnerships and collaborations with a strategic focus boost market presence and speed up the creation of all-encompassing healthcare solutions.

A focus on focused therapy and tailored medicine improves consumer happiness and product efficacy. Businesses run marketing programs to de-stigmatize and increase public knowledge of issues related to women's health. In the worldwide women's health market, continuous development and profitability are facilitated by meeting unmet requirements and adjusting to changing healthcare environments.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global women's health market:

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi

Allergan plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments AstraZeneca The United States Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca's combination of Faslodex with the breast cancer medication Truqap on November 17, 2023. It promises a 50% reduction in the likelihood of illness progression and mortality. Nykode Nykode and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. announced on June 1, 2023, that they will be working together to look into a combination therapy for patients with advanced cervical cancer. Combining Roche's immunotherapy Tecentriq with Nykode's VB10.16 will offer the treatment.

Global Women's Health Market Segmentation

Treatment Type

Hormonal Treatment Estrogen Therapy Progestin Therapy Combination Therapy Thyroid Replacement Therapy Parathyroid Hormone Therapy Others

Non-hormonal Treatment Targeted Therapy Drugs Antibiotics Bisphosphonates Others



Disease Indication

Cancer Breast Cancer Cervical Cancer Ovarian Cancer

Hypothyroidism

Post-menopausal Syndrome

Osteoporosis

Contraception

Uterine Fibroid

Urinary Tract Infection

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=214

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Dental Night Guard Market-The global industry was valued at US$ 120.1 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 191.0 Mn by the end of 2031

Dental Suction Mirror Market-The global industry was valued at US$ 49.9 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 79.2 Mn by 2031

Blood Testing Market-The market through Glucose tests is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.7% during 2022 – 2032

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg