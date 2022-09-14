Women's World Banking Announces the Appointment of Aliko Dangote Foundation CEO Zouera Youssoufou and Morgan Stanley Managing Director Seema Hingorani to Board of Directors

New Board members bring leadership in driving economic empowerment outcomes in sub-Saharan Africa and amongst young girls through digital financial and investment literacy.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's World Banking today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. This brings the number of Board members to 12, including two Honorary Directors.

The new Board members are Zouera Youssoufou, CEO and Managing Director of Aliko Dangote Foundation, and Seema Hingorani, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Founder and Chair of Girls Who Invest.

Ms. Youssoufou is based in Lagos, Nigeria. As CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the largest private foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, she leads the foundation's efforts to improve the health, nutrition, education, and economic empowerment outcomes for Africans, primarily in Nigeria. Prior to joining the foundation, Ms. Youssoufou spent 10 years with the World Bank Group in various capacities, ranging from managing the Global Women in Business program at the International Finance Corporation to representing the group as a country manager in three Central African countries.

Ms. Youssoufou's expertise in sustainable development and entrepreneurship and her extensive knowledge of African markets brings valuable experience to the Board, particularly as the organization focuses on the continued growth in Africa over the coming years. Women's World Banking works extensively in Nigeria, with additional programs in Uganda and Senegal, and plans to expand further into Egypt and beyond in the years ahead. "Advancing women's economic empowerment is a cause that's extremely important to me, and I'm truly excited to work with Women's World Banking's Board and staff to advance this important mission," Ms. Youssoufou said.

Ms. Hingorani is based in New York, New York. In addition to serving as Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, she is also a member of the Investment Management Operating Committee, Chair of the Senior Advisory Board of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, Senior Sponsor of Investment Management's Diversity Council and a member of Morgan Stanley's Diversity and Inclusion Senior Leaders Advisory Council. In 2015, Ms. Hingorani founded Girls Who Invest, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the number of women in portfolio management and executive leadership in the asset management industry.

As an established champion of financial inclusion and equality for women and girls, Ms. Hingorani's leadership on the Board will strengthen Women's World Banking's advocacy for women to be recognized as both valuable leaders and clients within the financial services sector. Ms. Hingorani's more than 25 years of investment management experience will also be a strong complement to the Board's financial oversight of Women's World Banking. "Given my longtime focus on advancing women's participation in the financial sector, Women's World Banking's work resonates deeply with me," Ms. Hingorani said. "I'm very much looking forward to helping build on its significant impact."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Zouera and Seema to the Women's World Banking Board," said Janet Truncale, Board Chair and EY Americas Financial Services Organization Vice Chair and Regional Managing Partner. "Their expertise, experience, and passion for women's financial inclusion will be invaluable additions to our Board's work in the years to come."

"I have known both Zouera and Seema for many years," noted Women's World Banking's President and CEO Mary Ellen Iskenderian. "I have the utmost respect for both Zouera and Seema as talented leaders, with the vision, insight, and acumen to help Women's World Banking deliver on its strategic goals. We're truly honored to have them join the Board."

About Women's World Banking

Women's World Banking designs and invests in the financial solutions, institutions, and policy environments in emerging markets to create greater economic stability and prosperity for women, their families, and their communities. With a global reach of 62 partners in 35 countries serving more than 138 million women clients, Women's World Banking drives impact through its scalable, market-driven solutions; gender-lens private equity fund; and leadership and diversity programs. To learn more about Women's World Banking, visit womensworldbanking.org .

