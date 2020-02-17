Women Opting for Late Motherhood Driving Demand for Non-invasive Prenatal Testing: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is witnessing higher demand owing to factors such as increasing incidence of genetic abnormality in babies and increase in age of conception in women across the globe. As per Transparency Market Research, the market would chart a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16.4% from 2019 to 2027. This growth rate will translate to higher market worth by the end of the forecast period – from USD 1.3 bn. in 2018 to USD 5.1 bn. by 2027.

"More and more women are opting for late motherhood as they focus on their jobs and want a lifestyle devoid of childbearing responsibilities in twenties and thirties – years considered crucial to progress in career. However, this increases the risk of infertility, babies contracting Down Syndrome, and preeclampsia. Thus, this becomes a major driver of growth in the NIPT market", states Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Study

Trisomy test to hold a contribute massively to the growth of global non-invasive prenatal testing market over the assessment period; high prevalence of Down Syndrome to support this growth

MaterniT21 to dominate growth in the market owing to strong brand reputation, high accuracy, and Sequenom's acquisition

Growing awareness regarding need to opt for early NIPT contributing positively to growth of market

Explore 186 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market by Test Type: MaterniT21, Harmony, Panorama, Verifi, NIFTY, and Others; Application: Trisomy, Microdeletions Symptoms, and Others (Including Sex Chromosomes Disorders); Technology: NGS, WGS, and Others; End-user: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Key Driving Factors

Transparency Market Research states that the global non-invasive prenatal testing market would owe its growth to a number of factors that range from increase in incidence of babies born with genetic abnormalities to changes in lifestyle that are increasing the risk factor.

Some of the genetic disorders that are noting an increase in incidence are Turner Syndrome and Down Syndrome; high accuracy in screening test leading to increase in demand for NIPT

As per DSE (Down Syndrome Education) International, the prevalence of Down Syndrome is in a range of one in 400 to one in 1500, worldwide; 220,000 new cases of Down Syndrome are recorded annually

Certain lifestyle choices, particularly dietary habits are leading to genetic mutation and increasing risk of certain disorders; late pregnancies in terms of maternal age are increasing chromosomal aneuploidies, leading to higher demand for NIPT

Key Impediments for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Players

Despite positive growth projected for global non-invasive prenatal testing market over the forecast period, there are restraints that are keeping the market from reaching an even higher trajectory. As per Transparency Market Research, a major restraint is resistance towards non-invasive prenatal testing from groups such as U.S. National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC), The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and International Society for prenatal diagnosis. The resistance is attributable to a perception that it might lead to an increase in abortions. However, better regulations will streamline testing in the future.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Region-wise Analysis

Countries such as Japan, the United States of America, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy are witnessing and increase in average age of mothers (first time pregnancy) owing to rising preference for financial stability, and higher career and educational goals over child bearing

This increases the risk of chromosomal abnormalities, leading to demand for non-invasive prenatal testing, particularly in the stated regions

As per TMR, North America will account for major share owing to few other factors as well such as presence of strong players, increase in research and development, and an advanced healthcare industry

Competition Landscape

Some of the most prominent names that operate in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market include Berry Genetics, BGI, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NATERA, INC., PerkinElmer Inc., Eurofins LifeCodexx AG, and IGENOMIX among others. In an intense competitive landscape, players are directing efforts towards developing new and innovative products. Other critical strategies that help combine resources, penetrate deeper into a market, and expand business operations include alliances such as partnerships and mergers, as per Transparency Market Research. An example of product development in the recent past includes Vistara - NATERA INC.'s novel NIPT solution that is capable of screening 30 genes for abnormalities.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market based on test type, application, technology, end-user, and region.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Test Type

MaterniT21

Harmony

Panorama

Verifi

NIFTY

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application

Trisomy

Microdeletions Symptoms

Others (Including Sex Chromosomes Disorders)

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Technology

NGS

WGS

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Malaysia



Thailand



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



GCC Countries



Rest of Middle East & Africa

