Wolters Kluwer recognized by Gartner in this Year's Market Guide for Cloud Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions for its CCH® Tagetik expert solutions

CCH Tagetik takes the best elements of financial planning and analysis and extends those principles across the enterprise

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that Gartner recognized Wolters Kluwer as a Representative Vendor for its CCH Tagetik global software in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions. The CCH Tagetik expert solutions help finance leaders propel strategy as they leverage the power of data, analytics, and optimized processes.

As per Gartner, "Application leaders should work with business leaders when evaluating xP&A solutions to determine the organization's readiness for xP&A by analyzing current planning processes and maturity levels. A mature, well-governed FP&A process that currently incorporates IFP will be a prerequisite for successful xP&A." CCH Tagetik connects planning processes using AI-based, predictive intelligence to provide fast, accurate, and better-informed decisions, enabling CFOs and their peers to collaborate across the enterprise to identify opportunities and optimize operational efficiencies.

In May, Wolters Kluwer was recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. Its finance-forward, AI-based, predictive planning software helps companies increase agility and build more resilient supply chains. The extendable CCH Tagetik platform also helps solve a variety of operational planning needs including workforce planning, capex planning as well as production cost planning and control.

"We believe being recognized again and again by Gartner reflects our continued commitment to delivering a world-class product with excellent customer service," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer. "To us, this latest recognition reinforces that our solutions are valued by top global brands and validates our mission to power companies towards true growth and increased profits."

The world's largest and fastest-growing global enterprises rely on the CCH® Tagetik expert solutions for their strategic, financial and operational planning needs. Organizations are empowered with AI-based predictive intelligence to improve collaboration and decision-making in business budgeting, planning, scenario modeling and forecasting.

Click here to read the full complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions.

