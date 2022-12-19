Wolters Kluwer Recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

The CCH® Tagetik comprehensive enterprise planning solution performs across strategic, financial, and operational planning

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

CCH Tagetik Budgeting, Planning, and Forecasting software handles global customers, in many verticals, with high volumes of users and complex needs, including advanced analytics, cascading allocations, and data integration with third-party source systems. By connecting financial and operational planning processes using AI-based predictive intelligence, finance users can dynamically update forecasts reflecting the latest trends. It enables CFOs and their peers to identify opportunities and optimize operational efficiencies.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer: "We continue to see CCH Tagetik set the standard and be both the driver and defining factor in our customer's success in adapting to a business transformation environment. CCH Tagetik remains focused on delivering quality innovations to our customers. We believe this Gartner Leader positioning in the Magic Quadrant for our financial planning solution is an honor we share with your customers."

Click here to read the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Solution report.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

