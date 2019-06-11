Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik to Deliver a Session on the Power of AI in Finance at the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2019

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, a global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals will be represented among the speakers at the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2019, Washington DC, June 10-11.

Rob Konferowicz, Principal, Product Experience, at CCH Tagetik North America has delivered a session entitled "The Power of AI: How The Analytic Information Hub Goes Beyond Standard Finance", on Monday June 10.

Rob Konferowicz has described how by combining granular financial & operational data in one solution, , you can connect finance and operations with integrated reporting, operational planning, consolidation & close, budgeting & planning, profitability & advanced analytics, predictive forecasting and the foundation for AI.

"The Gartner event represents a key opportunity to gain insights into what makes organizations successful," says Alessio Lolli, General Manager of CCH Tagetik North America. "We are proud to contribute as a speaker, sponsor, and exhibitor, not only to support the Conference with our own experience and vision of implementing and enhancing solutions based on customer needs, but to listen and learn from the financial experts who will attend. Through such involvement we can continue to deliver the best application design to meet and exceed our customers' needs."

The Gartner event is expected to be one of North America's most important gathering of CFOs and their teams, highlighting the trends which shape finance and leadership through usable insights based on applied Gartner research methodologies. Takeaways include prioritized objectives, implementable solutions and valuable networking.

Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik will be in booth #206 at the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2019.

For more information about this event click here.

