Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Named as an Overall Leader in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models in Dresner's 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Market Study

CCH Tagetik receives perfect customer scores for "Recommend" and "Best in Class" for product scalability and third-party integration

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, has been named an Overall Leader in the Customer Experience Model and Vendor Credibility Model for its CCH® Tagetik expert solution in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Market Study produced by Dresner Advisory Services, for the second year in a row. Wolters Kluwer also achieved a perfect score for "Recommend" and "Best in Class" for product scalability and integration with third parties.

Wisdom of Crowds® is an annual objective source of industry research, which uses a complete 33-criteria vendor performance measurement system to compare current vendor performance in planning and related technology and services. This year's report on data collection took place globally in Q1 and Q2 2021 across various regions, functions, organizational sizes, and industries.

"Wolters Kluwer once again scored as an overall leader in both our Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility Models and this year once again gained a perfect "Recommend" score which indicates that all of their customers who took part in the survey would recommend them," said Howard Dresner, Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate them on their year-over-year improvements in virtually all categories."

"Being named an Overall Leader in Dresner's 2022 the Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Market Study reaffirms our commitment to our customers to provide an exemplary product with outstanding customer support," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer. "Our team is committed to helping customers reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and achieve better business outcomes with our CCH Tagetik expert solution."

CCH® Tagetik expert solution enables digital transformation in the office of the CFO by providing a comprehensive, data-driven, and unified platform for financial & operational planning, analytics, reporting, financial close, and regulatory compliance. With embedded advanced intelligence and machine learning, customers can accelerate decision-making through powerful predictive capabilities and an open platform that helps connect data and operational solutions across the enterprise.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions daily by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

