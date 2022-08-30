Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Experts to Address the Future of Supply Chain Planning at NASCES 22

Michael Conley joins a robust roster of industry leaders at the North American Supply Chain Executive Summit

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced its participation at the 2022 North American Supply Chain Executive Summit (NASCES), which will be held in Chicago, IL September 12-14. This year's event will bring together industry experts and service and solution providers to network, benchmark, share and learn real-world solutions to universal challenges facing every supply chain professional in their daily work.

To learn more about the conference and our speakers, click here.

Michael Conley, Associate Director, CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning at Wolters Kluwer, has more than 30 years of experience in end-to-end expertise across the supply chain, including forecasting & demand planning, sales & operations planning, inventory management, manufacturing & operations, logistics, and procurement.

Michael will be joined by Brandyn Moss, a senior solutions engineer specializing in CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management and Supply Chain solutions, on Tuesday, September 13, 2:35-3:10 pm CST, where they will address:

"Finance-Forward" Is In: Gain Competitive Advantage by Connecting Finance to Your Supply Chain

Should Finance and the office of the CFO have a seat at the Supply Chain Planning table? And vice versa?

How can Supply Chain leaders align with Finance to ensure Demand and Supply plans are aligned with short- and long-term financial goals?

How does Integrated Business Planning affect how we forecast Supply and Demand?

Conley and Moss will answer these questions as they explore the future of supply chain planning and its relationship to finance, which drives more significant business impact through competitive advantage.

CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning Software was named a "Leader" in Nucleus SCP Matrix 2022 for its end-to-end capabilities across demand, supply, and production planning. The expert solution is a crucial addition to the CCH Tagetik portfolio helping CFOs and COOs address increasingly important operational requirements while managing global financial and business needs by unifying and streamlining financial close and consolidation, regulatory compliance, and integrated business planning processes.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

