Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik expert solution recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud, Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions (xP&A)

Wolters Kluwer believes CCH® Tagetik expert solution is cited by Gartner for its comprehensive planning capabilities that enable CFOs and their peers with real-time insights for agile decision making

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services today announced that Gartner recognized its CCH® Tagetik global expert solution in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud, Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions1 (xP&A). CFOs and their peers leverage detailed predictive planning and real-time insights for agile decision-making.

The rise of xP&A is transforming planning processes by providing far deeper integration and support for collaboration between finance and operational teams than was previously possible. Wolters Kluwer has shown consistent and ongoing investment in xP&A, including the recent acquisition of Vanguard Software, which is aligned with the CCH® Tagetik portfolio, and provides an end-to-end integrated business planning across the supply chain including solutions for production planning, supply and demand planning, sales and operations planning.

"As highlighted in Gartner report, we continue our investments to provide comprehensive planning solutions enabling our customers to automate, accelerate, and go beyond in this fast-changing environment," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "As our customers seek the agility to drive growth and navigate change, we are committed to continuing to extend our CCH® Tagetik platform by combining deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services."

Many of the world's largest and fastest-growing global enterprises rely on the CCH® Tagetik global expert solution for their strategic, financial and operational planning needs. Powered by the Analytic Information Hub, CCH® Tagetik goes beyond finance driving speed and responsiveness by connecting all plans, data, and processes. Organizations are empowered with AI-based predictive intelligence to improve collaboration in budgeting, planning, scenario modeling and forecasting across the business.

To read the full complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud, Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions (xP&A) click here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud, Extended Planning and Analysis, Robert Anderson, Greg Leiter, 29th July 2021.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Beatriz Santin

Wolters Kluwer

+1 339 229 2447 office

Beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com



Greta Bartoli

Wolters Kluwer

+39 058396811 office

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441883/Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer