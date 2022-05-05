Wolters Kluwer and University of Southampton team up in the education of future supply chain leaders

CCH Tagetik university program helps equip the next generation of supply chain leaders in the realities of risk and uncertainty in supply chain planning and forecasting

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announces that University of Southampton has renewed its teaching licenses for more than 150 aerospace engineering students to use CCH® Tagetik Supply Chain Planning in a new learning module focused on building reliable forecasting models. With CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning, students build a resilient supply chain plan that embraces uncertainty and can instantly assess the impact of decisions across products, customers, suppliers and geographies.

CCH® Tagetik Supply Chain Planning is a predictive planning solution that connects demand, supply, and production planning with S&OP. It combines three powerful capabilities: finance forward, end-to-end supply chain planning; predictive and prescriptive AI-based intelligence; and easy-to-use, configurable workflows.

"Experience with CCH® Tagetik Supply Chain Planning is very useful to students in their future careers, thanks to its intuitive design for the deconstruction of problems and analysis of real-world factors which influence product development outcomes," said Dr. David Toal, associate professor in the Computational Engineering & Design Group at University of Southampton.

"CCH® Tagetik Supply Chain Planning is applicable in any instance where it is necessary to bring in multiple factors to create an end product," added Dr Toal. "It is also a great teaching tool: the graphical interface is ideal for visualizing the hierarchical tree of processes within a project proposal and for working through what-if scenarios that account for the risk, reliability and uncertainty inherent in any model. The students give very positive feedback about using the software and they tend to get the hang of it very quickly."

"We are delighted to see engineers of the future being supported by CCH® Tagetik Supply Chain Planning in their learning," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions at Wolters Kluwer. "In a world where it is essential to be prepared for rapid change, this software is ideal for creating reliable and resilient end-to-end supply chain plans which optimize operations, drive growth and minimize risk."

