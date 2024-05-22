Wolfpack Digital Clinches Webby Award for Responsible AI with "EqualityAI" at Stellar Gala Event

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania , May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfpack Digital is thrilled to announce its victory at the prestigious 28th Webby Awards, together with Equality AI, for their homonymous project, which was crowned the winner in the "Responsible AI" category. The Webby Awards, celebrated as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a distinguished group of internet industry luminaries.

Wolfpack Digital's co-CEOs, Georgina Lupu Florian and Adrian Florian, with the Webby Award and their 5-word speech.

Despite stiff competition from over 13,000 submissions, Wolfpack Digital, based in Romania and with a branch in Dublin, Ireland, distinguished itself among tech giants like Adobe , Pinterest , and Hello Monday , winning with Equality AI—a project aimed at mitigating biases in healthcare AI applications.

The award ceremony, held in New York City on May 13 2024, was a dazzling showcase of digital innovation and impact over the Internet. Wolfpack Digital's award was accepted by the company's co-CEOs, Georgina Lupu Florian and Adrian Florian.

Transforming Healthcare with AI

Equality AI, a US-based startup, is at the forefront of technology, designed to address and reduce the inherent risks of bias in automated healthcare systems. This innovative web platform integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to provide human-centered solutions, ensuring equitable outcomes in clinical decision-making processes. The founding team of the startup, composed entirely of women, includes Maia Hightower and Janice Davis.

What Sets Wolfpack Digital Apart?

Founded in 2015, Wolfpack Digital is not just a tech agency but a visionary leader in digital transformation, with a mission to bring performance and beauty to the world through technology. With over 140 web and mobile applications under its belt, the agency specializes in sectors such as fintech, healthtech, IoT, greentech, and more, serving an impressive roster of international clients to build digital projects start-to-end, going all the way from product strategy to UX/UI design, web & mobile app development, and to successfully launching & scaling digital products.

"Equality AI's mission is profoundly impactful, aiming to ensure that the AI-driven future is an inclusive one. We are thankful for the trust placed in us by Equality AI's leading team to undertake this project, and we also extend our congratulations to our team for making this achievement possible. Winning the Webby award is truly a unique opportunity and a cherished memory we will always hold dear!" - Georgina Lupu Florian, Co-CEO & Founder, Wolfpack Digital

