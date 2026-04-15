Wobble Genomics to Present Novel mRNA Sequencing Research at AACR 2026

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wobble Genomics will present new data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026, highlighting its approach to sequencing full-length mRNA from blood to support antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapy selection in breast cancer.

Poster: Sequencing Full-Length mRNA in Whole Blood of Breast Cancer Patients for ADC Therapy Selection

Session: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acids 3

Date: April 20, 2026 | 2:00–5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 45 | Board #4 | Poster #3843

This research demonstrates the potential of liquid biopsy to enable more precise, non-invasive treatment selection, helping match patients to the most effective therapies while reducing reliance on invasive tissue biopsies.

"This work represents an important step toward making precision oncology more accessible and actionable through blood-based testing," said Richard Kuo, CEO of Wobble Genomics. "By capturing full-length mRNA directly from blood, we can generate richer biological insights to better inform therapy selection, particularly for complex treatments such as antibody-drug conjugates."

Wobble Genomics welcomes engagement with researchers, clinicians, and partners working at the forefront of translational science and therapeutic development during the conference.

About Wobble Genomics

Wobble Genomics is a biotechnology company developing advanced RNA sequencing technologies to unlock deeper biological insights and enable more precise, data-driven approaches to disease detection and treatment selection.

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