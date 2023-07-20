W.Media Set To Host 2nd Edition of Bangalore Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2023 on 28th July at Sheraton Grand Brigade Gateway

BANGALORE, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark 28th July 2023 down on your calendar! This will be an important day for the data center and cloud sector as the 2nd Edition of Bangalore Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2023 will be hosted at the Sheraton Grand Bangalore Brigade Gateway.

The Bangalore CDC 2023 is expected to welcome more than 750+ senior-level data center and C-level digital infrastructure professionals, information technology experts, cloud technology & business leaders, key buyers and decision-makers, project heads onto one platform.

1st Edition of Bangalore Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2022

India is at the cusp of the next big digital revolution, which holds a promising future for the country's burgeoning digital economy. The backbone of all digital innovations, data center and cloud infrastructure has an immense role to play in this growth story.

The Indian Data Center market analysis reports an expected growth of USD 10 billion in the next five years. The rapid adoption of cloud-based business operations have encouraged businesses to acquire data management capacities. India is becoming the global destination for setting up data centers.

The government's decision to promote the adoption of 5G technology, with an emphasis on changing the landscape of cloud computing and data centers in the international arena, has been a success. Bangalore, as a developed and prosperous city, with an estimated GDP of more than US$110 billion accounts for one-third of India's IT exports, aiding its IT and data center infrastructure to be secure, intelligent, and scalable.

Fuji Electric India, one of the Gold Sponsors of Bangalore CDC 2023, with 100 years of rich expertise, are excited to share their vision of empowering innovation and sustainability in the electrical industry.

Mr. Shivaji Waghmare - CEO of Fuji Electric India, says, "We at Fuji Electric India are happy to be a part of the Bangalore Cloud & Data Centre Convention 2023 as a Gold Sponsor. This event is a perfect opportunity for us to showcase our innovative products and solutions tailored specifically to the rapidly evolving data center market. We look forward to engaging in insightful discussions, forging valuable partnerships on the journey towards a greener and sustainable data center."

Bangalore CDC 2023 will be bringing together key governmental organizations and state-owned enterprises with domestic and international players in the industry thereby creating partnerships that will not just secure but also consolidate Bangalore's emergence as the cloud computing and data center hub of South Asia. Furthermore, the Bangalore market holds immense potential for technological growth and innovation. With its vibrant ecosystem, talented workforce, and forward-thinking businesses, it continues to attract investments and drive digital transformation.

Speaking about their Gold Sponsorship at the Bangalore CDC 2023, Mr. Mayank Srivastava, Segment Head- C&SP, Schneider Electric, said, "At Schneider Electric our vision is about data center performance going into the future. The four vectors of Sustainability, Efficiency, Adaptability, and Resiliency are the focus. This framework is a mix of what we can do today and things that we have on the road map to do in the future. To talk more about this, we have partnered with W.Media as Gold Sponsor for the Bangalore CDC 2023 and look forward to seeing you and being your trusted partner along the journey."

The day-long convention will give you major insight into outlook for the growth of data centers and cloud in Bangalore and Karnataka over the next few years. The convention in association with CIO Klub Bangalore Chapter will feature over 40+ key speakers. Through keynote speeches and panel discussions by key C-level leaders who have been experiential learners of global and Indian data center and cloud market, you will get to learn the key factors driving the uptick in data center demand. The sessions across the day will focus on:

Designing and building for growth of Bangalore market

market How the enterprise view of cloud & colocation is changing?

How will data demand growth impact enterprise data center operations?

Preparing your data center and enterprise for the Hybrid IT journey

How is modular design and build evolving to meet changing market needs?

One of key power panel speakers at the Bangalore CDC 2023, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Yotta Data Services shared, "I'm excited to join W.Media's Cloud and Data Center Convention in Bengaluru, and I look forward to engaging with industry leaders, exchanging insights, and charting a roadmap to tap the endless possibilities that India's digital ecosystem presents."

"Bangalore is one of our major cities of focus, and I feel Bangalore CDC 2023 provides us an excellent platform to connect and initiate dialogue with our customers and the industry leaders," said one of the key speakers, Mr. Anil Nama, CIO, CtrlS. "CtrlS Datacenters is a leader in the datacenter sector and we continue to strengthen our presence both nationally and globally. CtrlS is well positioned to retain its leadership position in the coming years with aggressive expansion both in the hyperscale/colocation and edge markets. We look forward to showcase our capabilities, expertise and innovations in the sector as well as share our views on the changing datacenter landscape with our industry peers at the CDC 2023."

Mr. Blesson Varghese, Managing Director, AvenueCorp India who was also the Bronze sponsor for the Chennai CDC 2023 sees the convention as the perfect opportunity to showcase their innovative products and solutions offered specifically to the rapidly evolving data center market.

He says, "With over 80% end-user attendees and 65% participants being C-level executives, directors, and data center owners, we believe that the platform provided by W.Media has helped us to get connected with clients and network. We look forward to this incredible opportunity to be a part of W.Media Data Center events so that we also learn, network, and grow with key industry players."

In addition, the conference hall will be supported by exhibition booths from fast-growing organizations showcasing their cutting-edge solutions and technologies and tech talk sessions will be hosted to provide further insights into the functionality of these products.

As one of the Bronze Sponsors of Bangalore CDC 2023, Cotmac Electronics Private Limited, with over 3 decades of experience as a trusted Automation Solution Partner and System Integrator in the industry, would be showcasing their cutting-edge products and tailored solutions designed specifically for the data center market.

Mr. Arjun Sirur, Chairman & Managing Director, Cotmac Electronics Private Limited, shared, "We are sure, this convention will serve valuable networking opportunities and engagement with industry experts and professionals to foster collaborative growth and advancement in the continuously expanding market. We extend our best wishes to W.Media for the success of this event and eagerly look forward to meeting industry giants."

Global economy is witnessing tremendous growth in the Data Centre Space – powerful partnerships are crucial to help shape this development. "We are delighted that HOPPECKE is a Bronze Sponsor at the Bangalore CDC for the 2nd time. This event offers us the opportunity to create valuable connections and engage with industry leaders on solutions, challenges, as well as products and trends," says Mr. Mahesh Nichani, Head-BU Reserve Power-India, HOPPECKE.

Riello Power India who will be one of the Bronze Sponsors considers this event the perfect opportunity to showcase to the datacenter fraternity their newly launched UPS - Multi Power2, which provides more than 98% efficiency in online double conversion mode and drastically optimizes the TCO. Multi Power2 represents a significant step forward in the development of UPS solutions for modern data centers.

Mr. Anil Munjal, CEO, of Riello Power India, says, "We are thrilled to be a part of Bangalore CDC 2023, which brings together technology enthusiasts, thought leaders, and industry professionals. We look forward to further strengthening our presence in this dynamic market and contributing to its progress. Our participation underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to empowering businesses with reliable power solutions."

"W.Media is a renowned event producer and we believe that the platform provided will help us connect with clients and network with the brightest minds and industry leaders. This event is a perfect opportunity to showcase our capability and presence in India. We look forward to this incredible opportunity to learn, network, and grow with key industry players," seconds Mr. Bhupinder Parmar, Country Manager - India, Sygna who has come onboard as the Bronze Sponsor for the Bangalore CDC 2023.

Starline who will be a Bronze sponsor considers this event perfect for them to connect and interact 'with the industry's top data experts'. With nearly 90 years of experience and now a Legrand company, Starline has grown to become a trusted name in power distribution solutions. Sathya Sivaramakrishnan - Starline, Regional Manager - Southwest Asia & Middle East, says, "We've been regular participants at the CDC event and look forward to demonstrating our knowledge and expertise in the data center market."

