WLS 2026 Opens in Dubai with Mobius Forum on Day One, Co-Hosted by KuCoin

The World Laureates Summit 2026 (WLS 2026) officially opened today in Dubai. The summit is hosted by World Laureates Association (WLA) and co-hosted by KuCoin.

The event brings together leading scientists, research institutions, and policymakers from around the world, aiming to place fundamental science and public governance within a shared global dialogue.

As one of the co-hosts, KuCoin positioned itself as a long-term builder of trusted digital infrastructure, emphasizing how blockchain's verifiability, traceability, and collaborative capabilities can provide foundational trust for financial technology, scientific collaboration, and public governance. Through a long-term technology perspective, KuCoin highlighted its support for human scientific exploration and technological progress, rather than short-term commercial applications.

WLS 2026 is held under the theme "Basic Science: Addressing Global Challenges Through Scientific Consensus," underscoring the need to more directly connect fundamental scientific discoveries with global governance and public-policy demands.

On the first day, the Mobius Forum focused on artificial intelligence, disruptive technologies, new energy, and scientific discovery, exploring how scientific insights can be translated into practical frameworks and long-term public value.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the World Laureates Summit.

Also present at the inauguration were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

WLS 2026 spans three days. On February 2, KuCoin will lead an AI x Blockchain Science Forum, focusing on the application prospects of blockchain technology in scientific collaboration, digital infrastructure, and public governance.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

About the World Laureates Association (WLA)

The World Laureates Association (WLA) is a non-profit, nongovernmental international organization founded in 2017 in Hong Kong.

WLA brings together 187 leading scientists, including 78 Nobel Laureates, alongside recipients of the Turing Award, Wolf Prize, Lasker Award, Fields Medal, Breakthrough Prize, and other major international scientific honors. Its members span disciplines such as chemistry, physics, biology, medicine, economics, and computer science, and are drawn from leading research institutions across 25 countries.

Guided by the vision of "Science and Technology for the Common Destiny of Mankind," WLA is committed to advancing basic science, fostering international scientific cooperation, and supporting the development of the next generation of scientists. Through research collaboration and academic exchange, WLA seeks to promote science as a shared global endeavor for the benefit of humanity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874201/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg