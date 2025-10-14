WIZZ FINANCIAL'S UNIMONI LAUNCHES INDIA'S FIRST AI-POWERED MULTI-CURRENCY CARD - 'WIZZ VOYAGER'

Designed for today's global citizens, the Wizz Voyager card allows seamless spending in 25 currencies, including 7 exclusive currencies — Chinese Yuan, Vietnamese Dong, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso, Indonesian Rupiah, Azerbaijani Manat, Georgian Lari — introduced for the first time in India, making it the most comprehensive multi-currency card in the country.

"The launch of Wizz Voyager, in direct partnership with Visa, marks a breakthrough in how Indian travellers spend abroad. As India's first AI-powered multi-currency solution, it shows our commitment to practical, customer-first innovation with global impact, and we're proud to debut it here in India," said Amir Nagammy, Founder & Group CEO – Wizz Financial.

With advanced AI features, the Wizz Voyager card delivers personalized user experiences, optimizes currency conversion, and enhances travel convenience across destinations worldwide. The Wizz Voyager card delivers unprecedented travel convenience with free ATM withdrawals worldwide, complimentary travel insurance, global SIM connectivity, premium airport lounge access, and AI-driven currency optimization that automatically secures the best exchange rates while rewarding loyal users with smart savings that grow over time.

With the Wizz Voyager card, Wizz Financial reinforces its position as a leading regional fintech firm, offering an integrated portfolio of cards & FX, cross-border payments, digital wallets, and secured lending solutions. The Group is focused on building an India-centric, seamless, cross border ecosystem for today's globally connected traveller, with a specific focus on high-growth markets, including the GCC and Southeast Asia.

About Wizz Financial Group

Wizz Financial is an India-centric global fintech leader with 50+ licenses and operations across top corridors to India and South Asia, directly reaching 4.3 billion people — over 77% of global remittance volumes. Headquartered in India and the UAE, Wizz Financial powers AI-driven payments, lending, with a mission to reduce the cost of remanences to high-growth markets. By delivering scale, coverage, and innovation, Wizz Financial connects millions to the world's most important economic corridors.

As part of the group, Unimoni serves as Wizz Financial's India-based brand, offering innovative foreign exchange, cross-border payments, travel, gold loan and digital financial services, including a robust PPI with UPI wallet through a wide national network. Together, they deliver scale, innovation, and secure financial access across key global economic corridors, empowering customers with instant gold-backed credit and seamless digital payments alongside their comprehensive suite of financial solutions.

For more information, email contact@wizz.financial or visit www.wizzfinancial.com.

