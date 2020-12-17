Wizz Air Standardizes on Nintex for Process Mapping and Management

Wizz Air is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing low-cost airlines serving more than 40 million passengers in 2019. To better support and manage its operations with the highly competitive airline industry, Wizz Air initiated a focus on process excellence two years ago. The airline recognized that in order to have zero waste and reduce costs, the first step was to clearly understand its business processes.

"We're committed to providing our customers with great flight experiences at the lowest fares," said Wizz Air Chief Digital Officer Joel Goldberg. "Effective process mapping and management provides clear visibility into every business process at Wizz Air and our team is empowered and excited to continue to improve our processes."

Wizz Air quickly adopted Nintex Promapp for all its process documentation and management needs. To date, the airline has trained more than 250 of its employees on Nintex's cloud-based visual process mapping tool to easily map and collaboratively manage even the most complex processes at the airline from one centralized location.

Safety is one of Wizz Air's top priorities and with Nintex Promapp the airline is able to ensure that its 3,000-plus cabin crew operating from 40 bases in 21 countries can easily access and understand the company's most critical safety procedures. Cabin crew employees can access visual process maps and all the documents they need to ensure compliance. The airline is also leveraging Nintex Promapp to support audit processes with civil aviation authorities. Wizz Air can grant authorities direct access to view their processes and documents directly within Nintex Promapp.

"We see Nintex Promapp as the principle tool for documenting our processes and for discussing how we're executing processes in our business," said Wizz Air Process Automation Manager Francis Hardy. "Our investment in Nintex is helping us to quickly become an even more process-driven business."

Within the first year of its process excellence efforts, Wizz Air set out to document all 150 of its high-level core processes in Nintex Promapp. The airline successfully achieved its goal and has already captured more than 1,100 procedures and processes in the tool.

To experience the ease and power of Nintex Promapp for mapping and managing enterprise-wide business processes request a demo at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/.

