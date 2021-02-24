WizKids Announces New Product Offerings for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering

Expands Product Category Offerings with Game Publisher Wizards of the Coast

HILLSIDE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WizKids, the premier manufacturer of premium pre-painted miniatures and tabletop games, today announced expansions to its vast product lines for both the highly popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons and strategy card game Magic: The Gathering. The new products are slated to hit shelves worldwide beginning in 2021.

Fans and players of the popular franchises can now grow their arsenal of game accessories and lifestyle products to show their affinity for their beloved brands with the arrival of new and in-demand product lines. Debut product categories include action figures, prop replicas, apparel, and even game accessories such as maps, battle mats, bags, carrying cases, and more!

"As players and fans of these two popular games, we are thrilled to be creating dynamic products that will enhance the play experience for enthusiasts of these long-admired franchises," said Justin Ziran, president at WizKids.

WizKids will also offer branded, high-quality paints and paint supplies as a companion to its widely successful Nolzur's Marvelous Miniatures line – designed for all levels of painting experience. Additionally, WizKids is adding high quality, unpainted, sprue miniatures for intermediate and veteran miniature painters.

"We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with WizKids to encompass both D&D and Magic. By increasing the variety of products available in key categories, we will further enhance our fans' experience around the gaming table and offer new collectibles and lifestyle products that allow them to show off their fandom with friends and family," said Ann Earp, director of licensing at Wizards of the Coast. "The product quality of WizKids and their ability to tap into what fans are really looking for has grown our business exponentially for D&D, and we look forward to them bringing that same success with Magic: The Gathering products and accessories."

Expanded categories include:

D&D sprue miniatures: premium, unpainted High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), unassembled, unprimed, miniatures on sprue

sprue miniatures: premium, unpainted High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), unassembled, unprimed, miniatures on sprue D&D action figures

action figures D&D paint line

paint line D&D and Magic: The Gathering artifacts & prop replicas

and artifacts & prop replicas D&D accessories: battle mats, maps, bags & carrying cases

These new product categories will join the previously announced papercraft and 2D miniatures lines.

Visit WizKids.com for more information in the coming weeks.

Interested in carrying WizKids products? Please contact one of our many distributors today!

PR Contact:

Sara Jenkins

saraj@wizkids.com

WizKids.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423170/WIZKIDS_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://wizkids.com



SOURCE WizKids