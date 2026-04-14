With the support and sponsorship of the Communications and Media Commission 'CMC', Asiacell and Al-Nahrain University announce the opening of the first 5G lab for educational purposes in Iraq

BAGHDAD, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, the first of its kind in Iraq, Asiacell has launched an agreement to open a 5G lab at Al-Nahrain University's College of Information Engineering, with the support and sponsorship of the Communications and Media Commission, to empower the next generation of Iraqi engineers and innovators.

Asiacell and Al-Nahrain University sign an agreement to establish the first 5G laboratory for educational and research purposes

Asiacell, the leading provider of telecommunications and digital services in Iraq, with the support and sponsorship of the Communications and Media Commission 'CMC' and in cooperation with Al-Nahrain University's College of Information Engineering, one of Iraq's most prominent universities, announced an agreement to open the first 5G lab dedicated to educational and research purposes in Iraq, marking the first practical and real-world use of 5G technology on Iraqi soil. The partnership agreement was signed during an official ceremony held at Asiacell's headquarters in Baghdad, the capital, in the presence of the CMC's Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Dr. Eng. Balasim Salem, and board members Mr. Hisham Al-Rikabi and Mr. Dana Asaad, as well as representatives from Asiacell, Al-Nahrain University, and distinguished academic and official figures.

This lab will represent a significant landmark in Iraq's digital transformation journey, providing an advanced educational and research ecosystem that allows engineering and information and communications technology students to directly engage with 5G networks and their practical applications, ranging from the Internet of Things 'IoT' and artificial intelligence to ultra-high-speed communications and advanced computing. The lab will also help bridge the gap between academic curricula and the rapidly evolving demands of the telecommunications and technology job market.

The launch of this lab aligns with Asiacell's strategic vision to lead Iraq's digital transformation and early preparation for 5G technologies through continuous investment in digital infrastructure, building national capabilities, and fostering an innovation ecosystem. The opening of the 5G lab at Al-Nahrain University is a practical demonstration of Asiacell's commitment to supporting education and innovation and strengthening partnerships between the private and academic sectors to build a comprehensive Iraqi digital ecosystem.

On this occasion, Amer Sanna, CEO of Asiacell, said: "We are proud that Asiacell is the first to bring 5G technology to practical real-world use in Iraq, and that the launch is taking place within a prestigious Iraqi university like Al-Nahrain University. This lab is not just a technological facility; it is an investment in the minds of our youth and the future of our digital nation. At Asiacell, we believe that empowering the next generation with modern technological tools is the best way to build a globally competitive digital Iraq."

Engineer Balasem Salem, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Communications and Media Commission, stated: "The Commission is always keen to support the education sector in Iraq with several projects within the future vision for developing the communications sector in Iraq. The lab project is one of these visions, ensuring the provision of infrastructure for students to learn about and work with the latest technologies practically, thus guaranteeing graduates specializing in 5G technologies."

For his part, Professor Dr. Hikmat Najm Abdullah, Dean of the College of Information Engineering, said: "The opening of the 5G lab at Al-Nahrain University represents a qualitative leap in the progress of engineering and technical education in Iraq." Making this advanced technology available to our students and researchers will contribute to developing Iraqi talents capable of leading digital transformation projects both locally and internationally. We highly value our partnership with Asiacell and look forward to expanding this cooperation to serve higher education and scientific research in Iraq.

This launch comes as part of a series of strategic initiatives implemented by Asiacell to enhance the innovation and digital transformation ecosystem in Iraq, including preparation for the commercial rollout of the 5G network upon as soon as official approvals are obtained, and expanding its partnerships with global academic and technological institutions. Asiacell remains committed to providing advanced services that meet the highest international standards and keep Iraqis constantly connected.

About Asiacell Asiacell is the leading provider of mobile telecommunications and digital services in Iraq, with around 20 million subscribers. Recognized as the first mobile telecommunications company to operate in Iraq, Asiacell delivers nationwide coverage at the highest quality 4G+ service, reaching more than 99.06% of the population. With a strong commitment to innovation, service quality, and digital inclusion, Asiacell continues to lead Iraq's market in driving digital transformation. Since January 2015, it has been proud to be the top internet service provider in Iraq, delivering the best quality communication network.

Website: www.asiacell.com

Public Relations Department – Asiacell: public.relations@asiacell.com

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