With the Grailify App Everyone Can Wear the 10,000€ Dior X Air Jordan 1 Sneaker on Their Feet Now.

With well over 500,000 downloads the sneaker app "Grailify" is already very popular among sneakerheads, but a new augmented reality feature draws a lot of attention.

MEINERZHAGEN, Germany, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion enthusiasts can now try on the most coveted sneakers virtually with the help of their camera. The free Grailify App offers a wide selection of different models and the user simply has to select a sneaker and then point the camera of his cell phone at his feet - that's about it. The augmented reality feature, which was realized in cooperation with the AR Commerce Company "WANNABY", operates in real time allowing the shoes to be "tried on" even during movement.

"Young Gen Z and the Millennials are always looking for new online shopping experiences that make shopping even easier," says Edgar Suppes, Managing Director of edquadrat GmbH. "With our new AR feature, we want to encourage users to try out new styles and try on sneakers that are not even released yet. That way, we help the user to make a buying decision before the shoe is released and maybe even sold out," Edgar Suppes continues.

The Grailify app has been available for iOS and Android for around 18 months. With an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 points and a total of over 23,150 reviews, it is clear that the app is very popular within the sneaker community.

