With Technogym Bike You Can Choose Your Favourite Indoor-cycling Class Streamed from Fitness Studios Around the World

From the TECHNOGYM BIKE console, you can choose your favourite channel – based on trainer, music and duration – and join live classes or select the ones available from the comprehensive on-demand library. The different channels offer you training sessions from different studios in different languages and cultures: from London with 1Rebel, from Milan with Revolution by Virgin Active , and, in the future, more contents will be available directly from Technogym and from other fitness studios in Europe, United States and Asia.

TECHNOGYM LIVE represents a great opportunity for fitness operators that will be able to use it as an Offline to Online platform, to distribute the training contents and classes produced in their facility to their members, both at home and at club, on board TECHNOGYM's connected smart equipment.

Nerio Alessandri, Technogym's Founder and CEO, commented:

"Technogym LIVE represents a key milestone of growth and 4.0 innovation in the industry. Over the last 35 years, innovation has been a key priority for TECHNOGYM to make fitness and wellness grow, to create unique and irresistible experiences for the end users and to guarantee value to operators in a strategic partnership perspective. Thanks to its Apple-like model, TECHNOGYM continues to be the only company to have an ecosystem, made up of innovative technology, Italian design, engaging services and content. The TECHNOGYM digital Ecosystem, already used by over 10 million people in the world allows, on the one hand, operators to evolve their business model and to be different and better and, on the other hand, it allows the end user to live unique experiences for different passions, in fitness, sport, and health-related needs."

TECHNOGYM BIKE retails at £2,450, plus £39 for the 1Rebel classes, £34 monthly subscription for the Revolution classes, or £49 to access contents of both studios.

Technogym Bike can be purchased by calling 0800 316 2496, on technogym.com or at Technogym's space at Harrods.

