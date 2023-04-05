With CAGR Of 38.2%, DIY Home Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends 2023-2029 | Itsy Bitsy, Toolstation | Exactitude Consultancy

DIY projects can often be more cost-effective than hiring a professional, which has driven many homeowners to take on DIY projects as a way to save money

DIY Home Market Growth In Upcoming Years

The DIY (Do-It-Yourself) home market has been growing steadily in recent years and is expected to continue growing in the upcoming years. One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing popularity of home renovation and improvement projects, as people look to update their homes and increase their property value.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more people spending time at home, which has further increased the demand for home improvement projects. Many people have used this time to tackle DIY projects, and this trend is expected to continue as more people become interested in home improvement.

The availability of online tutorials and DIY resources has also contributed to the growth of the DIY home market. With the ease of access to information, more people are able to take on DIY projects that they may have been intimidated by in the past.

Furthermore, the growing awareness and concern for environmental sustainability has led to a rise in eco-friendly DIY projects, such as upcycling and repurposing materials.

DIY Home Market Drivers:

Home renovation and improvement projects: As homeowners seek to update their homes and increase their property value, there has been an increasing interest in DIY projects related to home renovation and improvement.

Cost savings: DIY projects can often be more cost-effective than hiring a professional, which has driven many homeowners to take on DIY projects as a way to save money.

Access to information and resources: With the proliferation of online tutorials and DIY resources, it has become easier for homeowners to take on DIY projects that they may have been intimidated by in the past.

Here Are Some Of The Technological Advancements In The DIY Home Market:

Smart home technology: With the increasing popularity of smart home devices, homeowners can now incorporate these devices into their DIY projects, such as installing smart thermostats or smart lighting systems.

3D printing: 3D printing has become more accessible and affordable, which has enabled homeowners to create custom parts and components for their DIY projects.

Augmented reality (AR): AR technology can be used to visualize how a DIY project will look before it is completed, which can help homeowners make more informed decisions and avoid mistakes.

Competitive Insight

Some Of The Notable Market Players Operating In The Global DIY Home Market Covered In This Report Are:

Itsy Bitsy

Toolstation

Home Depot Product Authority

LLC

Amazon

Walmart India

K-GROUP

UBYLD RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED

Flipkart

Lowe's

UBUY CO.

Smartlabs

Nortek

Nestlabs *The Company List Is Indicative

Recent Developments:

Increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly DIY products: As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there has been a growing demand for DIY products that are made from sustainable materials, can be recycled, or repurposed.

Growth of online marketplaces: Online marketplaces such as Amazon, Etsy, and Wayfair have become increasingly popular for purchasing DIY supplies and materials. These marketplaces offer a wide range of products, competitive pricing, and convenient delivery options.

Rise of virtual DIY workshops and classes: With the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual DIY workshops and classes have become more popular. These workshops and classes are often conducted through video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, and offer a convenient way for homeowners to learn new DIY skills.

Segment Overview:

The DIY Home Market is segmented By Offerings, By Technology and By

Region. DIY Home Market by Offerings,

2020-2029, (USD Million) • Hardware • Managed Services DIY Home Market by Technology,

2020-2029, (USD Million) • Network Technologies • Wireless Technologies • Protocols & Standards DIY Home Market by Region,

2020-2029, (USD Million) • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • South America • Middle East And Africa

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the DIY Home Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

North America : includes the US, Canada , Mexico

: includes the US, , Europe : includes UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe

: includes UK, , , , , , and Rest of Asia Pacific : includes China , Japan , South Korea , India , Australia , ASEAN and Rest of APAC

: includes , , , , , ASEAN and Rest of APAC South America : includes Brazil , Argentina and Rest of South America

: includes , and Rest of Middle East & Africa : includes Turkey , UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa , and Rest of MEA

To Learn More About This Report, Request A free sample copy

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is an emerging market for DIY home products, with a growing middle class and an increasing interest in home renovation and improvement projects. The DIY home market in this region is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with a focus on affordable and practical DIY solutions.

Latin America: The DIY home market in Latin America is driven by a growing middle class and increasing urbanization. Consumers in this region tend to prioritize affordability and functionality in their DIY projects, and there is a growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly products.

What Are The Key Data Covered In This DIY Home Market Report?

Market size and growth projections: This would include an analysis of the overall market size, as well as projections for future growth.

Consumer trends and behaviour: The report would likely include data on consumer preferences and behaviour related to DIY home projects, including the types of projects undertaken, the materials used, and the level of interest in sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Competitive landscape: The report would analyse the competitive landscape of the DIY home market, including the major players and their market share.

Technological advancements and innovation: The report would cover recent technological advancements in the DIY home market, as well as potential future developments.

Regulatory and legal considerations: The report would consider any regulatory or legal factors that may impact the DIY home market, such as safety regulations or environmental laws.

