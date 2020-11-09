With AppGallery, Huawei Facilitates Access to Chinese Market for Global Developers

China is widely considered to be the first 'mobile-first' society in the world. There are over 904 million mobile internet users in China, and last year app downloads in mainland China approached 100 billion. While the market is huge and promising, it also sets high bars for overseas app developers with a long list of different qualifications, certificates, reviews, licenses and permits that app publishers must secure before they can have access to Chinese smartphone users.

"For example, it's challenging to navigate the wide range of local regulatory and compliance requirements, and developers often struggle to localise their app and make it relevant and marketable to Chinese users," said Ilya Fedotov, Head of Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Communication, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

To help developers navigate and successfully launch their apps in the Chinese market, Huawei will offer overseas developers all-rounded assistance, from policy consulting, product localisation to user acquisition and monetisation.

New White Paper released to help developers understand the Chinese mobile market

A White Paper providing a window into China's app marketplace was also released, discussing what is driving such strong expansion in the market and pinpointing growth areas, as well as delving into developer pain points such as user acquisition and policy requirements. The White Paper provides details on a wide suite of new measures and initiatives Huawei is launching to help facilitate developers' entry into China.

The HMS ecosystem has extensive support to help developers explore business opportunities in China, by providing relevant consulting service, localisation and integration, marketing and campaign services.

Since last year, Huawei has helped over 350 partners enter the Chinese market.

Top app developers share insights on compliance in the Chinese market



While there are unparalleled opportunities in China's app market, developers need to understand the different restrictions and uniqueness of the user base.

In the webinar, mobile gaming giants in China like Tecent, iDreamSky, Jinke and Feiyu shared insights on how developers can overcome challenges when entering the Chinese app market and invaluable information about Chinese user habits and other consumer trends.

The webinar also invited a Huawei legal expert to offer developers detailed guidance on the qualifications needed in China, helping them properly interpret the various compliance and content requirements of launching apps.

"AppGallery gave us valuable guidance on China's app market and ensured we had the tools, knowledge, and support we needed to maximise the potential of PicsArt to the millions of AppGallery users in China," said Jennifer Liu, PicsArt General Manager of China Market.



New online consultation platform launched to address developers' concerns

Huawei launched a new easy-to-use online consultation platform to help developers navigate the Chinese market. As developers often face concerns such as preconditions for certain app categories, as well as queries on monetisation, data privacy, and game licensing, the platform can help developers identify the necessary licenses or documentation for various app categories.

In addition, Huawei will provide consultation services to guide developers in obtaining required qualifications, such as the software corporate certificate and other necessary licenses and permits, as well as product localization, in particular with testing in the Chinese market and HMS integration. Developers can also tap into the extensive marketing resources of AppGallery to gain significant user base and benefits in China.

Providing industry solutions to help game developers create better experiences

Chinese gamers have a high expectation towards game quality – more than half of Chinese gamers rank graphic performance as an important factor, and over 40% prioritise innovative and abundant gameplay when choosing games.

Through HMS Core solutions, game developers can create high-quality experiences tailored for Chinese gamers, who are more willing to spend time and money on heavy games. HMS Core provides a streamlined graphics rendering engine and framework such as Slim LOD, Scene Kit, and components for mainstream engines such as Unity and Cocos, to help developers improve graphics performance on the Android platform.

Huawei has an extensive user base in China as well as a deep understanding of its domestic app marketplace. The company is increasingly looking to leverage this expertise to help international developers gain a better understanding of the Chinese market, and working alongside to help them overcome obstacles, unlock the countless opportunities of launching an app in China.



AppGallery – One of the top three app marketplaces globally

All applications developed in collaboration with Huawei, along with thousands of other quality apps, are available on Huawei's open and secure app distribution platform, AppGallery. One of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery connects more than 500 million monthly active users throughout more than 170 countries and regions to Huawei's smart and innovative ecosystem.



AppGallery provides users with more choice and better app discovery options, with thousands of apps across 18 categories, including news, social media, entertainment, and more.

